New Social Media Platform, Forcer, Launches With Private Event in Malibu, CA

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forcer Inc. had an official private event to launch their new social media app. The event was held at Forcer Social House across from Nobu in Malibu. The event had had over 300 celebrities, artists, and influencers in attendance and multiple music performances, including Maxso, Dayytona Fox, Ethan Fair, Brian King Joseph and Sickick the masked electronic DJ artist. The company has partnered with many management and influencer agencies like Parimore Entertainment to promote the social app. There were many notable influencers in attendance. Alexander Draghici, the CEO/Founder, gave a short speech describing the new platform and why it's different. "On Forcer, users own their data and the company only manages the data and shares the revenues with its users when the company starts selling ads." Co-Founder Greg Hannley asked everyone to follow him on the app. Also in attendance was Backstreet Boy AJ Mclean who talked to the crowd and said they are the new generation of artists, musicians and talent. The Forcer Social app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play. Video link from the launch event and App Store downloads links below.

Forcer Social App

https://youtu.be/TOj3NST7yqk

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/forcer/id1483369172

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=forcersocialnetwork.app.webview

Media Contact

Alex Draghici

Alex@forcer.app

Related Images

forcer-social-app.jpeg

Forcer Social App

Forcer Social App

SOURCE Forcer Inc.