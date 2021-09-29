New Social Shopping Platform Motom Makes All Social Content Shoppable

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Motom announced the addition of TikTok to its new social shopping mobile platform. Anyone can now share their own TikTok videos or their favorite creators' TikTok videos to Motom and link ("tag") the items being worn/used for direct purchase making them instantly shoppable by their followers, fans, and friends. Motom enables everyone to launch a centralized storefront on the Motom platform so that all social posts from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube can be shared and shopped in minutes.

Creators' TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube posts are shoppable on Motom, automatically merchandised to all users across Motom, and promoted by creators with #shopmymotom in social posts.

"Motom is the first platform of its kind to bring together all of the major social media networks under one roof to deliver a seamless and optimized shopping experience for creators, consumers, brands and merchants," says Matt Diamond, CEO of Motom. "By making all social content instantly shoppable with users' existing social content from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and giving them access to thousands of brands and retailers, Motom provides a valuable new source of income for all creators, regardless of the size of their following."

Motom, currently in mobile web beta, launched in April 2021 with strong early adoption among creators and their audiences:

Easy to use

In minutes, social media posts are tagged on Motom with product links, then automatically merchandised to all users

In minutes, social media posts are tagged on Motom with product links, then automatically merchandised to all users

Anyone can earn sales commissions and brand partnership revenue

Anyone can earn sales commissions and brand partnership revenue

Fans can promote creator posts and earn when sale is made

Fans can promote creator posts and earn when sale is made

Provides access to over 8,000 brands and 10 million products

Motom was founded by the team who successfully launched some of the largest youth properties in the past 20 years including Alloy and Delia's e-commerce and media businesses and entertainment properties including Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. For more information about Motom, please visit https://join.motom.me

About Motom

Motom is a social shopping platform that empowers all creators to launch their own storefronts where all their content from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube can be made shoppable in one place. Creators sell, connect, and share intimately with their audience while earning more from their content using Motom's tools. Motom's platform neutrality and exclusive shopping focus will fundamentally change the way consumers can shop across the entire social ecosystem, expand opportunities for all creators, and enables brands and retailers to lower customer acquisition costs.

Wendy Wildfeuer

Motom

917-209-0874

[email protected]

SOURCE Motom

