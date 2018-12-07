New Spencer Dinwiddie Self-Endorsed Sneaker Available For Pre-Order On Dec. 8th
THE K8IROS 8.1 DEBUTS FOR SALE EXCLUSIVELY ONLINE
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Nets Point Guard, Spencer Dinwiddie, will officially launch the K8IROS 8.1 shoe for retail with pre-sale orders starting Saturday, Dec. 8 exclusively on the Project D.R.E.A.M. website. K8IROS 8.1 is a lightweight basketball shoe featuring a sustainable sock liner with a full-length KronoFoam midsole to optimize performance. Wrapped in the latest knit technology that pulls moisture away from the skin, the upper conforms to the shape of the foot while still providing maximum stability. Available in Black, K8IROS 8.1 will retail for $150 USD and this limited run can be purchased in adult men sizes 7-15, whole sizes only.
Kairos signifies the convergence of optimal timing and maximum effort. Featuring the latest shoe technology, K8IROS 8.1 was conceptualized and created by Spencer Dinwiddie. The Los Angeles skyline that adorns each side of the shoe, symbolizes the juxtaposition between DREAMs and reality and how they coexist in a moment in time. Embedded in the sole of the shoe are the quotes, "BE LIKE WATER" and "AUDIENCE OF ONE". These are mantras that inspire others to be fluid, powerful, and pure while focusing on those that matter. The signature SD8 logo is also included as a personal touch.
"There aren't enough ways to repay the unconditional love and support my grandmother and brother have always given me. December 8th is my family's day and I want to share some of that love with the world by launching my shoe," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "I wholeheartedly believe in creative autonomy and a person taking full control of their brand. Project D.R.E.A.M. has equipped me with the tools to do just that. I am excited to introduce my brand, K8IROS, and thank everyone for their continued support."
The K8IROS 8.1 originally debuted during the 2018-19 National Basketball Association season when Dinwiddie collaborated with sneaker customization artist Troy "Kickasso" Cole to design 82 exclusive pieces of artwork on the shoe. Each of the game worn sneakers is designed to reflect cultural and personal significance to Spencer and is auctioned off to benefit charities supporting youth.
The K8IROS 8.1 and the K8IROS 8.1 x Kickasso collaboration, along with additional Spencer Dinwiddie and K8IROS apparel can be purchased at www.projectdream.io. As a new and unique feature to the site, all products can be purchased using several forms of payment, including crypto currency.
Video & Photo Credit: Anthony Baugh
ABOUT PROJECT D.R.E.A.M.
Project D.R.E.A.M. (Disrupt Reality Every Available Moment) is a startup incubator that equips influencers with the necessary tools to develop products through the ideation, manufacturing, and distribution phases. The K8IROS 8.1 is Spencer Dinwiddie's self-endorsed shoe produced using the Project D.R.E.A.M. proprietary process. For more information and business inquiries, please visit the www.projectdream.io.
