New Spine Center Opens At Skokie Hospital

Part of the NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, this innovative space brings together a multidisciplinary, collaborative team of specialists including orthopaedic surgery, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, anesthesia, physical therapy, integrative medicine and pain psychology to conservatively treat complex spine conditions.

"We're thrilled to open this dedicated space where our expert physicians and care teams work together to offer the best, personalized care to help the growing number of people challenged with spine conditions or complex back issues," said Skokie Hospital President David Rahija. "Many of our physicians are nationally recognized in their specialties and treat patients from the entire region including professional and college athletes. We are proud to offer their expertise to the entire community."

The NorthShore Spine Center offers a full range of treatment options, from physical therapy to integrative medicine treatments, including massage therapy and acupuncture, to the most advanced minimally invasive and computer- and robot-assisted surgical procedures and motion preservation techniques.

To enhance and support the Spine Center's mission to help patients return to pain-free living, NorthShore has also opened the NorthShore Integrated Pain Center at Skokie Hospital to treat complex pain conditions using the most advanced interventional pain procedures.

In 2019, the NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute became Illinois' first hospital dedicated to orthopaedic and spine care.

For more information, visit NorthShore.org/spine or call (847) 35-SPINE or (847) 357-7463.

About NorthShore University HealthSystem

NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) is an integrated healthcare delivery system consistently ranked as a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the U.S. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, NorthShore comprises five hospitals, 140 care sites and 2,300 physicians, serving over 635,000 patients. The organization supports academics and research as the principal teaching affiliate for the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Recognized for nursing excellence, NorthShore is a Magnet designated organization—the first system in Illinois to receive this prestigious honor. The system also includes the NorthShore Research Institute, NorthShore Foundation and NorthShore Home & Hospice Services. As a not-for-profit organization, NorthShore provides $205 million in charitable care and services to the communities it serves, while philanthropic support from individuals and organizations enhances clinical care, research and education programs across the system.

