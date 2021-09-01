New Spirits Brand, Bahnbrëcker, Helmed By Texas Musician Randy Rogers, Launches World's First Hefeweizen-Style Whiskey

Bahnbrëcker, derived from 'trailblazer' in German, is a nod to the company's hometown of New Braunfels, TX, and to the spirit of ingenuity found in the early pioneers of Texas. Slow River Blend is handcrafted from Texas and Midwestern wheat macerated with lemon peel and clove. The notes of lemon, clove, caramel and vanilla are reminiscent of a Hefeweizen-style beer. This is an unpretentious, easy drinking whiskey with a smooth finish. Bahnbrëcker is a truly craft spirit made with only real ingredients and is completely "WONF-free" (i.e. no "With Other Natural Flavors").

"We wanted to create something that the people who came before us in this great community of New Braunfels would be proud of," said Co-Founder Randy Rogers. "I think you're going to find that this craft whiskey distinguishes itself from others. Slow River Blend gives you this aroma, it gives you this flavor of the lemon and the clove blended with your whiskey that creates this Hefeweizen taste, this Hefeweizen spirit that is the spirit of New Braunfels."

Bahnbrëcker Slow River Blend will be available throughout Texas at all Total Wine & Spirits and Skip's locations, and other locations starting September 15, 2021 for a suggested retail price starting at $37.99 per bottle. It will also be available for nationwide shipping starting September 15, 2021. While this marks the first Bahnbrëcker product to date, the company has plans to expand with additional spirits offerings in the future.

