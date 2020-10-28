New Splenda® Diabetes Care Shakes Line Expands to Walgreens Nationwide

Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes serve as a delicious meal or snack replacement and are packed with 60% more protein than the leading diabetes shake and key ingredients needed for diabetes management. Each smooth and creamy shake contains 16g of high-quality protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. This combination works to help individuals manage blood sugar, help reduce blood sugar spikes, and to stay full longer. Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes are high in fiber, soy free, gluten free and suitable for lactose intolerance.

"Everyday millions of people use Splenda Brand products to help manage diabetes, lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle. Splenda is a trusted leader in great tasting low calorie options for consumers. In continuing to provide our customers with leading innovation, we created our Splenda Diabetes Care Shake that helps manage blood sugar, but with a key difference - it tastes unbelievably delicious with no added sugar," said Ted Gelov, CEO Heartland Food Products Group. "Being awarded hundreds of 5-star consumer reviews upon release of this new product is incredibly fulfilling and validates our mission. As a longtime partner to the diabetes community, we're committed to rapidly expanding retail availability of the line to ensure consumers nationwide can enjoy our shake. We're thrilled to now have national retailers carrying our shakes and expanding our offerings to those managing prediabetes and diabetes."

As industry experts in cutting calories and carbohydrates from sugar without cutting taste, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes are the first and only no added sugar diabetes shakes that are bursting with flavor. The line is available in three unique flavors that are consumer-preferred over others - Milk Chocolate, which features a rich and velvety chocolate profile, French Vanilla, which is reminiscent of a perfect smooth and creamy milkshake, and another first for the category, Strawberry Banana, which presents a tasty balance of both strawberry and banana. The line also boasts fewer ingredients than other shakes, focusing on quality ingredients and key vitamins and minerals specifically needed for diabetes management.

Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes are also available online on Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club and Netrition as well as in-store at retailers including H-E-B, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, Lowes Foods and Food City. Each shake comes in an 8 oz. bottle and is available in 6-packs in stores and online (MSRP $9.99+) and 24-packs online only (MSRP $29.99+).

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks made in the USA. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com . The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the SPLENDA® Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA and actively supports healthcare professionals counseling their patients and clients to reduce added sugar, manage weight and diabetes, and live an overall healthier lifestyle.

* Represents sweetener brand recommended most among healthcare professionals

§Not a low calorie food

† Compared to other diabetes specific shake formulas

