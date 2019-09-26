New Standard Equities Purchases $60,000,000 Property

"We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our holdings in the East Bay," said Edward Ring, founder, and CEO of NSE. "Marbaya is in great physical condition, it just needs a refreshed brand and identity, as well as some tried and true unit interior renovations that have been effective in meeting our residents' needs at our other bay area properties," added Ring.

NSE's asset management team and its designers will enhance the hacienda-style architecture with new exterior paint and finishes, repair and refresh the common area amenities, install new signage and package lockers, and update the site's landscaping. In the units themselves, NSE will add washers and dryers to every unit, and upgrade the flooring, countertops, cabinetry and appliances. Acquisitions officer, Connor Tien, added, "After our renovation, this property will surpass other assets in the immediate submarket and will compete on price with newer projects in the area."

ABOUT NEW STANDARD EQUITIES

Founded in 2010, New Standard Equities (NSE) is a full-service real estate company providing property management, asset management, construction management, and project investment. The company deploys private and institutional capital to acquire and operate multifamily assets that offer investors long-term appreciation and cash flow. While it's headquartered in Los Angeles, NSE has extensive hands-on experience in all major West Coast markets from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest.

For further information contact:

Justine Davis-Brown, New Standard Equities, Inc.

(818) 582.3589, ext 133; jdavisbrown@newstandardequities.com

SOURCE New Standard Equities, Inc.

Related Links

www.newstandardequities.com

