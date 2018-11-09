New Start, New Development: Shandong Amazes the World with its Speed of Development

JINAN, China, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16-19, 2018, the Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province hosted a successful event with the theme of "Shandong-New Start, New Development". Reporters from the mainstream media, such as the Associated Press (AP), Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), ORF, Japan's Tokyo Newspaper, etc., traveled to Jinan, Qingdao, and Yantai in quick succession. They visited scientific research institutions, factory buildings and workshops, and port docks where they interviewed various people, going on to report some of the new development initiatives in Shandong.

During the interviews, world-class "Made in Shandong" achievements elicited great praise from the reporters. When it comes to assembly density and performance per watt, the Sunway Bluelight Supercomputer System in the National Supercomputer Center in Jinan is one of the world's most advanced computer systems. China's largest white goods manufacturer, Haier, has whole-heartedly embraced artificial intelligence. The Bright Moon Seaweed Group (BMSG), the world's largest seaweed biological product enterprise, has witnessed extraordinary growth. Qingdao port, a year-long sludge- and ice-free deep-water port, ranks the first in the world in terms of container loading and unloading efficiency at the unmanned automated dock. The world's most advanced deep-water double drilling tower semi-submersible drilling platforms -- Bluewhale I and Bluewhale II -- showcased their immense power. The Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company has long focused on becoming a large, modern, world-class wine production region. All these initiatives vividly reveal the speed and prosperity of development in Shandong Province.

In recent years, implementing the concept of new development, Shandong Province has pursued high-quality development and has made notable achievements in the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones, marine technology research and development, opening up trade, etc.

