New Startup Real Auto Body Announces Free $500 Visa Gift Card Promotion When You Use Their On-Demand Collision Repair Service That Picks Up Your Vehicle from Your Home or Work in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Auto Body (https://realautobody.com), the first on-demand auto body collision repair service that picks up damaged vehicles from a client's home or work and returns them after being repaired, is now available in Southern California. With the newly launched on-demand service, described as the "Uber of the auto body shop collision repair industry," accident victims can handle insurance claims online and avoid having to drive to multiple auto body shops for estimates.

Real Auto Body offers its services in Orange County, Los Angeles County and Inland Empire. Its mobile app will be available in the App Store and Google Play in June. Drivers use the service by going to the company website at RealAutoBody.com and clicking on "Start-A-Repair." They input their vehicle and insurance claim information and schedule their vehicle to be picked up from home or work. Repair costs are negotiated directly with the insurance company. Clients are updated by the Real Auto Body website and contacted by email from a dedicated customer service representative throughout the process. The vehicle is then returned to the client once the repairs are completed.

In addition to convenience, Real Auto Body's service offers accident victims personal safety.

Due to advancements in electronic vehicle control systems, no vehicle is safe to drive after an accident until a diagnostic scan and evaluation of the damage is completed by a professional.

Additionally, drivers who use the service receive a $500 Visa Gift Card when they have their vehicle repaired with Real Auto Body. Drivers may also use the gift card toward their deductible on insurance claims.

All workmanship is guaranteed for the life that the client owns the vehicle. Parts are covered under a separate lifetime manufacturer warranty except for wear-and-tear items. Real Auto Body uses a network of certified collision centers with certifications that include:

Honda ProFirst Certified Facility;

Mercedes-Benz Certified Collision Center;

Porsche Approved Collision Center;

and multiple Tesla Approved Body Shop (s);

and multiple others.

Real Auto Body calls itself "Real" because its network of collision centers only uses "real" original equipment manufacturer parts; no cheap, used or fake aftermarket parts.

To see how the Real Auto Body process works, visit https://realautobody.com/how-it-works/

