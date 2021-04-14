New startup Trūman Rx launches to expand access to testosterone therapy

DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to increase access to testosterone replacement therapy for men, Colorado-based startup Trūman Rx (Trūman) is launching an online, innovative telehealth service for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Phase I of the launch will focus primarily in Colorado and New Mexico with plans to rapidly expand nationwide in 2021. Strategic partnerships, including one developed with national telehealth provider HealthPoint Plus, a leader in telehealth, will improve Trūman's reach to men across the United States.

Trūman is a subscription-based, direct-to-consumer, telehealth service that directly engages with members to provide quick, easy, discreet and affordable access to TRT, all on-line. Trūman coordinates care between a well established blood lab, national network of providers and preferred pharmacies to provide easy access to treatment for those who might not otherwise seek medical care for symptoms associated with low testosterone (Low T). Trūman's platform breaks barriers by offering the safety and convenience of a "check engine" process that includes access to blood tests, provider's visits and prescribed medication, allowing a qualified member to receive the treatment they need from the privacy of their home.

The need for TRT has steadily increased as a growing number of men in the United States experience low testosterone levels, clinically shown to begin decline as early as age 30. While the United States market for testosterone replacement therapy has been projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2022, the traditional model for therapy is inconvenient and cost prohibitive, requiring weekly visits to brick-and-mortar clinics. TRT, through the use of telehealth, can provide a more convenient, safe, and affordable way for men to access care and combat symptoms of Low T by optimizing testosterone levels.

Trūman founder and CEO, David Hall, said of Trūman's entry into the marketplace: "Trūman's mission is single-minded. We exist to remove those barriers impeding men's access to treatment that could dramatically improve the quality of their lives and expand their expectations for what kind of life they could live as they grow older. With advances in telehealth and the recent explosion in direct-to-consumer men's health services, suffering in silence is no longer an option. At Trūman, we're proud to step out front and offer men access to the convenient and affordable care they deserve."

Visit www.trumanrx.com for more information.

About Truman Rx

Trūman is a subscription-based telehealth service that helps men access testosterone replacement therapy from the comfort of their homes. Trūman coordinates care between a national network of providers and preferred pharmacies. The Trūman model is designed to be a better experience than brick-and-mortar clinics by providing therapy via videoconference and direct-to-consumer shipping. Visit www.trumanrx.com for more information.

Press Contact:

David Hall

970-946-5260

https://www.trumanrx.com/

SOURCE Truman Rx