New State Certification Program from Krause Center for Innovation at Foothill College

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krause Center for Innovation at Foothill College today announced the launch of the new Certificate of Achievement in Online and Blended Instruction. This program is designed for innovative educators who are looking to revolutionize their instructional design and delivery skills to create powerful learning experiences in both distance learning and in-person 1:1 environments. The program provides 15 continuing education quarter units (equivalent to 10 semester units) over six months and enables participants to meet immediate remote/hybrid teaching challenges while also preparing for the major educational shifts to come.

"Supporting educators is our core mission. KCI has been innovating educational practices for the past 20 years, and that shows in the lives of the thousands of teachers--and subsequently hundreds of thousands of students-- that we have impacted," says Gay Krause, Executive Director and Founder at the Krause Center for Innovation. "When it comes to online and blended learning, challenges of equity and access have always been a central issue. All of this was thrust into the spotlight when the pandemic hit, and now, more than ever, we can see the impact that these inequalities are having on our students who need us the most."

Participants who complete the program will:

Earn California State Certification in Online and Blended Instruction

Learn How To:

Design impactful and responsive virtual classrooms



Instruct with equity and access top of mind



Support social-emotional learning and special needs



Keep students engaged



Create and teach with multimedia

Earn 15 quarter units (10 semester units)

The program begins October 12, 2020, at the price of $1125 (discounted to $800 for the first cohort) for California residents. For more information, including out-of-state costs, visit the program website at https://krauseinnovationcenter.org/programs/online-and-blended-learning-certificate/

About The Krause Center for Innovation

Since 2000, KCI has provided over 22,000 educators with innovative courses and programs that have helped to transform pedagogy in the Bay Area and beyond. We empower educators to utilize current and research-backed practices in their classrooms to motivate, challenge, and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future. Visit www.krauseinnovationcenter.org for more information.

