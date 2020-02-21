New Statistics Released on Suicide Deaths in America

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide awareness and prevention, shared the announcement today that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics have released 2018 Fatal Injury Data. This data contains statistics regarding the leading causes of death within the US.

In 2018, the most recently available data, suicide was the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24. This equates to losing more than 130 young people in this age group each week. Firearms and Suffocation remain as the most common methods, accounting for over 85% of suicide deaths. We lost more young people in this age group to suicide than to motor vehicle accidents in 2018.

Discrepancies within suicide rates and choice of means exist regarding sex. The CDC reports fatal injury data that can be broken down by the male and female sex. Males account for 79% of suicide deaths for those 10 – 24. The most common method for male suicide is via firearm. Females are twice as likely to die by suffocation and poisoning than to firearms. The choice of means could account for the disparity between rates. Females more often choose a method that allows for a window of opportunity for intervention. Firearms rarely allow for such an intervening factor.

The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth suicide through educational programs that equip youth, parents, educators, and the community with the tools and resources to identify and assist at-risk youth. Many times, a young person will exhibit clear warnings signs prior to an attempt. By knowing the warning signs, and knowing how to help, you could save a life. Visit The Jason Foundation's website to learn more about youth suicide, the warning signs, and how you can help make a difference. www.jasonfoundation.com

If you or someone you love is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis. Text "Jason" to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor. Confidential support 24/7, for free.

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jasonfoundation.com

