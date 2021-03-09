New Strategic Alliance Formed to Ensure Innovation is at the Forefront of the Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further provide medicinal cannabis businesses with C-suite and executive leadership, The Arcview Group has formed a strategic alliance with Proclinical Executive. Having similar visions of bringing the cannabis industry to the next level, the two companies will work together to connect new and established, health-focused businesses with candidates from an extensive global network.

The Arcview Group + Proclinical Executive

"We are deeply invested in helping the cannabis industry succeed. With over $600 million currently being raised by over 200 companies across our platforms, programming focused on diversity, such as the Women's Inclusion Network and Arcview Access, and consulting with the Fortune 1000 on ESG, we connect businesses, investors and entrepreneurs with cannabis experts," says Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group. "Proclinical Executive will be our chosen go-to recruiting source for cannabis companies with health-beneficial products."

Proclincal Executive specializes in supporting the growth of companies with far-reaching benefits in health and medicine by introducing decision-makers to industry leaders who can drive their business forward and expand their international footprint. Working exclusively in the life sciences space, Proclincal Executive currently partners with cannabis leaders in the United States, Australia, Singapore, and China, and looks to expand into other countries once legalized.

"Arcview is the gold standard in cannabis thought leadership and connecting cannabis businesses with investors and it's an honor to be part of their Alliance Partnership. We feel our network, expertise, and global presence will add a lot of value to The Arcview Group and their partners, while enabling us to help more businesses at the forefront of innovation in this sector," comments Aaron Ray, Managing Partner of Proclinical Executive.

In addition to industry introductions and shared thought leadership, The Arcview Group and Proclinical Executive will cross-promote or sponsor upcoming events such as educational programming and member meetings.

The Arcview Group Strategic Alliance Program was formed to enable companies to be part of an inner circle of industry leaders, chosen for their unique, trusted position in the cannabis sector to work in unison to evolve the industry while elevating exposure and reach of each Alliance Partner. If interested in connecting with a Strategic Alliance Partner or becoming one, please contact [email protected].

About The Arcview Group:

The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis and ESG industry, built with social justice and responsibility being at its core. As a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry: Arcview Ventures, Arcview Collective Fund, Arcview Capital, Arcview Market Research, Arcview Women's Inclusion Network, and Arcview Management Consulting. For more information, please visit www.arcviewgroup.com.

About Proclinical Executive:

Proclinical Executive operates globally and solely within the life sciences space. Whether you are building leadership teams to expand into new territories or need to locate and mobilize the very best people with rare, niche skill sets to drive your business forward, our Executive Search division specializes in securing senior appointments to help you grow. To learn more, visit https://www.proclinical.com/executive.

