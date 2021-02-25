New Streaming Media Platform Debuts For Arts & Culture Comeback

On Artarie, high-quality arts and culture content is delivered to televisions, computers and mobile devices, including world premieres, live and recorded performances, online classes, lectures, exclusive content and more, created by preeminent artists, arts and cultural institutions.

"Artarie is a home for a diverse collection of arts content, all in one place," said Chad Cheek, creator and curator. "It is an easy-to-use, cost-effective platform that removes the cumbersome technological infrastructure surrounding content delivery. Arts organizations are also able to establish, maintain and enrich engagement with their patrons."

An example of Artarie's content, the North Carolina Black Repertory Co. has premiered Freedom Summer, a play by Cynthia Robinson, set against the backdrop of the 1964 Mississippi Voting Rights Project. The play made its world premiere on the platform, streaming from February 12-28, 2021.

"Even after we begin to gather again in-person, virtual options will continue to be a big part of all we do," said Chase Law, president & chief executive officer of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. "Artarie will be an excellent platform for arts and cultural organizations and artists to showcase their wonderful offerings, and help expand their reach and grow their audiences."

Arts lovers interested in subscribing to Artarie receive a free, 30-day trial, after which the service costs $8.99 per month/$84.99 annually for unlimited streaming of archival content. Live-streamed events and other exclusive content requires ticket purchases above the monthly fee. Patrons may donate funds above the ticket price to non-profit organizations for ticketed programs and events. Artarie enables subscribers to gift subscriptions or a ticketed performance to friends and family.

Content providers interested in being featured on Artarie have many options to deliver content: streaming video on demand, transactional video on demand with ticketing options, free video on demand, live pay-per-view screening with ticketing options or virtual festivals.

To explore Artarie, visit artarie.com.

