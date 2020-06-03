New Stress-Support Formula, RESTŌR™, Debuts Exclusively at NUTRISHOP®

HENDERSON, Nev., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national retail nutrition, wellness and supplement franchise, today announced the arrival of RESTŌR™ by Katalyst Nutraceuticals® at NUTRISHOP® stores nationwide and online at www.NutrishopUSA.com.

People turn to all kinds of things to deal with occasional stress, from healthy habits like exercising and meditation to not-so-healthy habits like binge drinking and smoking. It's safe to say that 2020 has definitely brought on some serious occasional stress for people across the globe. But that doesn't mean stress has to get the better of them.

"Occasional stress affects us all in different ways, but the main thing to note is stress increases the production of the hormone cortisol. Too much cortisol can negatively affect everything from sleep quality to digestion and even weight gain," said NUTRISHOP® CEO and founder Bryon McLendon. "We are so excited to be able to now offer a comprehensive stress-support formula like RESTŌR™ and we hope it will help our customers feel cool, calm, and collected throughout their days, no matter what challenges those days may bring."

RESTŌR™ features key patented ingredients and critical minerals and herbs to help control occasional stress and promote optimal health and well-being for both the body and mind. The main ingredient included in RESTŌR™ is the patented KSM-66 Ashwagandha®, a highly concentrated, full-spectrum extract derived from Ashwagandha roots.

Ashwagandha roots have been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine and have been studied extensively over the years. KSM-66 Ashwagandha® specifically has been researched at 600 mg per day (the same amount suggested per day in RESTŌR™) for its ability to help control occasional stress and support healthy cortisol levels. It has also been researched at 600 mg per day for supporting cognitive function as well as muscle recovery.

Other ingredients found in RESTŌR™ include the botanicals Bacopa Monnieri, Lemon Balm extract, and Eleuthero extract along with L-Theanine, Trans-Resveratrol, L-Tyrosine, and the patented ingredient SerinAid® Phosphatidylserine.

"To get an idea of what this product can and can't do, think of it like this: this isn't a product you take at the end of the day to unwind like you would with a glass of wine or chamomile tea," explained McLendon. "This is a product you can take any time of day to help your body combat the negative effects of occasional stress. There are no stimulants in it, so you don't have to worry about it negatively impacting your sleep or ramping up your heart rate. If you deal with occasional stress, give this product a try and see how you feel."

RESTŌR™ is available exclusively at NUTRISHOP® stores nationwide and online at www.NutrishopUSA.com.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit www.NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

