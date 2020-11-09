New Stretch Cotton Microwavable Heating Pad Promises Hotter Therapeutic Relief

Sunny Bay, a family-owned business, began as a small-batch producer of high-quality pain relief products handmade from the owner's home in Washington. Since that time, the company has grown tremendously due to word of mouth referrals from loyal customers who praise Sunny Bay's quality craftsmanship and construction along with their customer-centric approach. Users of their own products, employees at Sunny Bay depend on their signature lower back and shoulder wrap to ease the aches and pains caused by heavy lifting and order processing.

Since the launch of the company's microwavable fleece wrap for back and shoulder pain, requests have come in for a hotter wrap but is still delicate against their skin. "We're thrilled to incorporate actual customer feedback into our newest natural cotton design," explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. "Because the new stretch cotton fabric is thinner, it allows for more heat to permeate through." The new design retains their generous original 10- by 18-inch coverage area, currently unmatched by any other portable back heating wrap. Additional features include flax seed-filled chambers for even heat distribution and a convenient built-in strap for hands-free relief whether working around the house, in the warehouse, or in the yard.

About Sunny Bay

Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief. www.sunny-bay.com

