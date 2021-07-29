New Studies Demonstrate Role of High-Flux Dialyzers in Managing Albumin

WALTHAM, Mass., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new publications in respected medical journals further examine the importance of high-flux dialyzers in maintaining serum albumin levels in hemodialysis patients, Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) announced today. Studies document how reduced levels of serum albumin predict morbidity and mortality among hemodialysis patients, although the causality of that link is less strongly established.

The most recent study titled "Real-World Performance of High-Flux Dialyzers in Patients with Hypoalbuminemia" was published in the ASAIO Journal. This real-world analysis evaluated the performance of four high-flux dialyzers with varying surface areas in 271 patients with baseline hypoalbuminemia. The findings of the study "support the use of high-flux dialyzers in patients with hypoalbuminemia." This conclusion is especially relevant in patients with increased markers of systemic inflammation. The study showed no significant loss in serum albumin levels within one month of using high-flux dialyzers, and serum albumin increases were associated with reductions in a key marker of systemic inflammation.

"Patients with baseline hypoalbuminemia represent a high-risk population for whom further reductions in serum albumin levels must be avoided," said Dr. Mike Anger, a co-author of the study, and SVP and Chief Medical Officer of FMCNA's Renal Therapies Group. "This study further demonstrates that high-flux dialyzers can play a role in increasing albumin levels, and especially for those patients with higher body mass index and inflammation."

"We're committed to improving patient outcomes with products backed by research and innovation," said Joe Turk, President of FMCNA's Renal Therapies Group. "These results further reinforce the important role that high-flux dialyzers like Optiflux can play in helping address the potential dangers of low serum albumin levels."

A second publication entitled "Slipping Through the Pores: Hypoalbuminemia and Albumin Loss During Hemodialysis", documents that "albumin losses into the dialysate appear to vary greatly depending on the dialyzer used." This study was published earlier this year in the International Journal of Nephrology and Renovascular Disease. The authors note that "excessive" loss of albumin is a theoretical concern with the chronic use of increasingly permeable dialyzers.

"This research furthers our understanding of the role of high-flux dialyzers in managing kidney failure, especially those patients already at increased risk of complications due to low levels of albumin," said Dr. Kam Kalantar-Zadeh, lead author of this second publication and head of the Division of Nephrology, Hypertension and Kidney Transplantation, University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine, "We also believe more research is needed to better understand how the permeability of dialyzers impacts patient outcomes."

To learn more about high-flux dialyzers, visit: https://fmcna.com/products/disposables/dialyzers/high-flux/

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

Media contact:

Brad Puffer

Fresenius Medical Care North America

781-699-3331

[email protected]

© 2021 Fresenius Medical Care. All Rights Reserved. Fresenius Medical Care, and the triangle logo are trademarks of Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. P/N 104849-01 Rev A 07/2021

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://fmcna.com/

