New Studies Highlight Need For Focus On Women's Pelvic Health And Care For Voiding Disorders

CHICAGO, May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Female pelvic health can impact a woman's overall wellness, and conditions such as voiding dysfunction and sexual pain can have significant impacts on quality of life. Three new studies being presented during the American Urological Association (AUA) 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago bring light to a need for a comprehensive approach to pelvic floor care, attention to symptoms and patients' adherence to treatment. These abstracts will be presented to the media during a special session for media on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m.

Dr. Brian Stork, Assistant Clinical Professor of Urology at the University of Michigan, will moderate the session.

Abstracts presented include:

Publication # PD20-05

Risk Factors For Dyspareunia Among Female Athletes

Sexual pain may be more prevalent in female cyclists than previously known, according to this secondary analysis of a cross-sectional study on the impacts of cycling on urinary and sexual wellness. In reviewing data for 2,115 female athletes, researchers identified 1,175 healthy cyclists who reported levels of sexual pain and analyzed associated risk factors using the Female Sexual Function Index.

Key findings include:

Having genital nodules or genital numbness was associated with a higher risk of sexual pain.

Women athletes who reported satisfaction with emotional closeness to a sexual partner had a decreased risk of sexual pain.

Publication # PD31-03

Proportion of Women With Overactive Bladder Who Progress From Second- To Third-Line Treatment In A Real-World Setting

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition affecting nearly half of women. While many women actively seek first-line treatment for OAB, it is not well-known how many continue treatment or progress to second- or third-line therapies. Using data from the Truven MarketScan claims database, researchers identified 17,429 women with OAB who were prescribed second-line treatments and assessed how patients progressed with their care.

Key findings include:

Nearly one-third (5,331) did not refill their prescriptions or receive third-line treatments within two years.

More than one third (6,295 or 36 percent) refilled their prescription at least once, but had discontinued their prescription by two years.

Only 24 percent (4,265) were refilling their prescriptions at two years, with 25 percent (383) of this group progressing from second- to third-line treatment.

Publication # PD25-08

Effects of Bowel Habits on Social Behavior

Bowel dysfunction outside a known medical diagnosis is more prevalent than appreciated, and can have a significant impact on patients' psychosocial behavior. In this study of 4,789 women with voiding dysfunction – bowel and urinary – not related to another medical condition, researchers at Vanderbilt University worked to identify potential symptoms that may impact behavior.

Key findings include:

Of the 4,789 participants in the study, 2,661 (55.6 percent) reported at least one episode of bowel leakage over the previous three months, and 29 reported staying home more often than they would like due to their symptoms.

Staying at home due to bowel symptoms was not significantly associated with urinary frequency or bowel frequency.

Patients with unpredictable bowel leakage were more likely to stay home as a result of their symptoms.

Patients who reported more than one episode of bowel leakage were more likely to have depressive symptoms.

"Female pelvic health is an important area of study as these conditions affect millions of women," Dr. Stork said. "It is important that we understand not only how these prevalent conditions affect day-to-day life, but also how we can ensure that women get treatment."

