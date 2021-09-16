New Studies Prove Direct Link Between MedWise® and Better Health Outcomes Including Reduced Healthcare Costs

New Studies prove link between TRHC's MedWise and better health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs Tweet this

"This advanced research adds to the growing body of scientific study irrefutably demonstrating the unique value that TRHC's innovative MedWise Science brings to older adults and to Enhanced Medication Therapy Management (EMTM)," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "These studies clearly show that when pharmacists use the MedWise Risk Score to prioritize at-risk patients and then use Certified MedWise Advisor pharmacists to inform interventions, they improve outcomes and decrease costs."

TRHC's innovative MedWise technology can identify medication risk for individual patients or across patient populations by combining patient-specific clinical information, their pharmacist-reconciled medication regimen, and MedWise Science to identify which patients and populations are at higher risk for ADEs and require more immediate medication management attention.

"Today's aging population and rising healthcare costs require innovative approaches that consider the implications of multi-drug interactions in patients," said Jacques Turgeon, BPharm, PhD, TRHC Chief Scientific Officer and CEO of Precision Pharmacotherapy Research and Development Institute. "This research is a significant step forward in definitively demonstrating the value of TRHC's approach as it relates to patient outcomes."

Previous peer-reviewed, published studies have found that a lower MedWise Risk Score™ correlated with fewer ADEs , emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, along with lower medical costs and a decreased risk of premature death .

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

