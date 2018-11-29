New StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders Simplify DMX

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of their new line of StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders.

StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders take DMX to the next level by simplifying DMX while providing enhanced performance and greater functionality in a high-quality decoder. The StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders are highly configurable and feature a convenient digital display that allows the setting of DMX addresses without the use of DIP switches.

"Our new StudioPro Digital decoders are ideal for scenic and stage lighting applications because they make DMX setup simple and easy while offering increased functionality," stated CEO Jamison Day. President Jordan Brooks added, "The ability to run our StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders in standalone mode gives our customers greater flexibility in how they can use them."

StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders are available in configurations of 5, 12 or 24 channels. All models are 12 or 24 VDC input and output and support an 8-bit or 16-bit gray scale control on the output channels. They are also RDM-enabled for additional control.

Standalone Mode

All StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders have a convenient standalone mode, which allows for simple use with preconfigured DMX programs and eliminates the need for additional software. Additionally, the standalone mode can be used to set the decoder as a master controller when paired with other decoders. The 5-channel decoders feature both individual channel control and 31 dynamic modes, while the 12- and 24-channel decoders feature both individual channel control and four color-changing modes.

High Capacity

Users can pick the capacity to match the needs of their project.

5-channel: up to 8 amps per channel

12-channel: up to 5 amps per channel

24-channel: up to 4 amps per channel

StudioPro DMX Digital Decoders are available exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888-880-1880.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for six years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

