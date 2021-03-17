New Study by Measure Protocol Reveals Current Consumer Attitudes About Data Privacy

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol has released the first report in its new ongoing study on consumer privacy issues, The Measure Privacy Report . The study encompasses consumer concerns surrounding the collection and use of personal data, as well as the impact of these concerns on future planned behaviors. With a full 82% of respondents indicating some level of concern surrounding these issues, it is critical for organizations that use data to understand new challenges.

"We know individuals are more closely scrutinizing how their data is collected and used, and this has implications across the business ecosystem," said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol.

"As people's concerns surrounding their own data privacy rises, their willingness to share information decreases, which directly impacts data-driven decision making. Our new study uncovers the latest consumer behaviors and sentiment surrounding privacy and trust, and what needs to happen in the future when it comes to personal data."

The study was conducted in late February 2021 across over 3,200 individuals in the United Kingdom and United States. It is the first edition in what will become a quarterly tracking study of consumer data privacy. The data showed that worries about data privacy are high, while trust remains low in many industries, including market research.

Some key highlights from the report include:

The majority (70%) of people want greater control over their data and how it is shared.

Individuals (53%) are more concerned about their online privacy than they were one year ago.

People would be willing to share more data if transparency was prioritized (65%), if they felt their privacy was protected (57%), and if they were being paid fairly (72%).

Hanks continued, "Consumer data is vital to the functioning of most industries and the critical nature of building trust and prioritizing privacy can no longer be ignored. For Measure, focusing on these issues has created an environment where consumers continue to engage and provide access to new forms of data."

The complete study can be found here: https://www.measureprotocol.com/privacy-report

About Measure Protocol

Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company's MSR App.

Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, and the 2020 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Award for Technology Impact, powered by Quirks. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol

