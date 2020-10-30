New Study Finds 70% of Consumers Would Leave Their Bank For One That Properly Identifies Themselves When Calling

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers value convenience and the ability to use technology to contact their bank, but when it comes to being contacted, a phone call is still preferred. According to a new study released today by First Orion , a leading provider of communication transparency solutions, 92% of the 2,000 respondents said it was extremely or very important to be able to speak with a live person at their primary financial institution. Ironically, a staggering 66% of survey respondents report missing calls from their financial institution because they didn't recognize the phone number. The research report highlighting the findings of the survey "Financial Services Market Report" can be downloaded here .

Quite often, consumers ignore unidentified numbers because they assume they are from an unwanted caller or part of a scam. And despite the fact unidentified callers are sometimes wanted and pertinent, it doesn't change how the call is (or is not) accepted. This behavior impacts both consumers and brands, and has a particular impact in the financial services industry.

As growing consumer demand for technology and digital innovation grows, an increase in security threats around banking and financial institutions follows. When asked to rank the most secure form of communication with their primary financial institution, more than one-third (34%) of respondents stated that they believe a phone call is the most secure, more than twice as secure as mobile banking (18%), email (18%) and text/SMS (12%). Given the security, it's no surprise that this only increases when the bank is calling around an urgent matter, where 86% of respondents said they prefer to speak with a live person instead of text or an alternative message.

Not only did 92% agree it was very or extremely important that their bank clearly identified themselves by name when calling, but 70% also stated that with all other things being equal, they would leave their bank for one that could offer this service.

"Our research shows that the key competitive difference - the tipping point - between financial institutions is the sense of security and transparency," said Viki Zabala, chief marketing officer at First Orion. "When it comes to their money, consumers want their bank to call to discuss sensitive matters, but without key information available when the phone rings, such as who is calling and why, consumers won't even answer. The branded phone call gives customers peace of mind as to who is calling and that, oftentimes, is the deciding factor in customer satisfaction, retention and ultimately, loyalty."

The top reasons consumers stated they would prefer a phone call over other forms of communication include:

Suspected fraud (36%)

Financial planning (36%)

Information about a new loan (32%)

Investment opportunities (31%)

Existing money transfer (30%)

Branded calling is a breakthrough marketing technology that enables companies to display their name, logo, and reason for calling prominently on the call recipient's mobile device so the caller is instantly recognizable. It alerts the receiver as to the purpose of the call, so the interaction - and conversation - can begin before the call is even answered.

Download the full report here .

About First Orion

First Orion helps the world's leading carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps provide mobile users with the protection they need from scams and the identity verification consumers need to answer trusted calls. The company's flagship First Orion Call Protection Suite currently provides call control, blocking, transparency and management solutions to tens of millions of mobile handsets. Additionally, First Orion's Call Enhancement Suite, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, tell mobile subscribers who is calling and why, empowering them with the ability to take action, while also providing businesses the ability to verify their identity when calling their customers. On average nearly 87 percent of calls go unanswered because consumers don't recognize the number or don't trust the identity. With First Orion - enterprises, SMBs, financial services, insurance providers, COVID tracers, hospitals, government entities, non-profits, last-mile logistics, retailers and more can now deliver critical communications and have their calls answered.

Processing over 90 billion calls annually, First Orion powers communication transparency solutions for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, Sky, Virgin Mobile and Sprint Prepaid mobile networks along with PrivacyStar and other mobile apps. Established in 2008 and led by Charles Morgan (former Founder & CEO of Acxiom), First Orion is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has offices in Seattle, London, and Dubai, and employs nearly 250 people globally. More at www.firstorion.com , @FirstOrionCorp or First Orion Blog .

PrivacyStar, First Orion, ENGAGE, and INFORM are trademarks of First Orion Corp. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

