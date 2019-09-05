New Study Finds Accelerated Adoption of Specialty Generics, and Improved Access to Specialty Products

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MHA SPS, a Specialty Pharmacy Solution from Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace, will be sharing findings from its new study regarding specialty generic drugs. The study reveals that recently launched specialty generics are more quickly adopted and facilitate increased access to specialty products. The study results are presented in a poster titled "Understanding Purchasing Patterns and Product Access of Newly Launched Specialty Generics". The poster will be presented at the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Annual Meeting & Expo taking place September 9-12, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

Lead author and presenter of the poster, Stacey Ness, PharmD, CSP, MSCS, AAHIVP, Senior Director, Specialty Clinical Services, MHA, states, "Specialty generics are emerging as a topic of interest as several high profile specialty drugs have lost patent exclusivity and even more specialty generics are anticipated in the future. Along with biosimilars, specialty generics offer a meaningful cost savings opportunity for patients, pharmacies, prescribers and payers alike."

The study concludes that specialty generic products are quickly adopted in the marketplace, with particularly steep uptake noted in products that have launched as specialty generics more recently. In addition, the study determined that pharmacy access to many specialty generic products was increased, compared to the branded version of the drug. In turn, this offers more patients easier access to more affordable drug options.

"Given the increasing interest and comfort adopting specialty generic products, manufacturers are expected to make significant investments in specialty generic development over the next five years," said Edward Izbicki, Jr., Senior Vice President, Alternate Site Division, MHA. "MHA SPS manufacturer agreements help pharmacies access specialty generics at a competitive price and supports our members delivering on the triple aim of health care: improving the patient experience, improving the health of populations, and reducing the per capita cost of health care."

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payer Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com . To request a copy of the posters, please email specialty@mhainc.com.

About MHA Specialty Pharmacy Solutions

MHA Specialty Pharmacy Solutions is dedicated to optimally position specialty pharmacy members and business partners to succeed in an increasingly dynamic health care environment. We maximize opportunities for success by providing access, clinical information, and valuable resources that support improved outcomes for our member pharmacies while assisting with data insights and performance reporting requirements. Our experience in strategic contract implementation enables us to align the resources and expertise of our business partners with ever-expanding opportunities across our vast network of member pharmacies. By supplying our partners with data and analytics that report trends and metrics, we support therapy adherence and contract compliance.

