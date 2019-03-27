New Study Finds Remarkable Benefits of SeroVital Consumption

NEW ORLEANS, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been shown that taking SeroVital daily for 24 weeks showed positive results in a study on 45 participants with low-normal levels of human growth hormone, or hGH. The results were presented at the Endocrine Society's annual conference, ENDO 2019, by the study's lead author, Dr. Susan Pekarovics, on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in New Orleans.

This independent, investigator-initiated study enrolled 45 adults – 67% female and 33% male – with an average age of 67 years, displaying symptoms of low-normal hGH. hGH is an essential hormone that is associated with sleep, metabolism, mood, energy, concentration, sex drive, and youthful-looking skin.

After failing to benefit from standard healthy lifestyle recommendations (including a diet of 28 kcal/kg/day with no additional restrictions and an exercise schedule of 45 min/day walk), the subjects were then given SeroVital as a daily dietary supplement to support their natural production of hGH for 24 weeks.

The study investigated if daily administration of SeroVital would increase levels of endogenous IGF-1, a primary mediator of the effects of hGH, and improve symptoms related to low-to-normal hGH production. While continuing to follow the same recommendations and without changing any other aspects of their lifestyle except for the addition of SeroVital supplementation, the subjects' mean IGF-1 levels increased from baseline through Week 12 and remained elevated from baseline for the remainder of the study. In addition, the subjects experienced improvements in body weight, perceived stress, clinical symptoms*, and fasting cardiometabolic markers.

Overall, the hGH-enhancing supplement SeroVital provided a low-risk and cost-effective way to support natural hGH production, benefitting individuals with low-normal hGH with excellent tolerability and safety.

"I was originally introduced to SeroVital from a colleague and was interested in the science backing the product. The study results were impressive, and I thought this could be a great supplement to offer some of my patients," Dr. Pekarovics said. "I was very pleased with the results that came from this new research and am glad with the response from my colleagues at this prestigious conference."

Human growth hormone has been dubbed the "Youth Hormone" and as early as our mid-twenties, the production of hGH can drop dramatically. SeroVital is a supplement that addresses aging in a meaningful way, by supporting the body's natural production of hGH, which plays a crucial role in the body's ability to stay young and healthy on a biological level.

*Assessed with the revised Fibromyalgia Impact Questionnaire [FIQR], range 0-100, and Perceived Stress Scale [PSS], range 0-40

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

