New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $10.4 Billion Global Market for Clear Aligners by 2026

Edition: 9; Released: April 2022

Executive Pool: 1206

Companies: 121 - Players covered include 3M; 3Shape A/S; Align Technology, Inc.; Argen Corporation; Clarus Company; Danaher Corporation; Dentsply Sirona; Henry Schein, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG; Ormco Corporation (Envista); Patterson Companies Inc.; TP Orthodontics Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Category (Adult, Teenagers); End-Use (Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clear Aligners estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period. Adult, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.4% CAGR, while growth in the Teenagers segment is readjusted to a revised 29.6% CAGR. The pandemic has played an important role in enabling dental aligners or adult braces to garner consumer attention, time and money for achieving the desirable glow-up. During the second quarter of 2020, aligner companies had to deal with orthodontist office closures, and a difficult economic environment. This resulted in a notable decline in second quarter revenues of clear aligners across most regions. However, there was a sequential increase in aligner shipments in the sequential quarters as restrictions eased at most regions. Clear aligners experienced solid demand and registered considerable gains following reopening of dental and orthodontist practices during mid-2020. The strong gains can be credited to the pent-up demand along with the Zoom effect as virtual meetings reminded people of their perceived faults and imperfect looks.

These factors culminated into significant demand for various cosmetic medical treatments, such as orthodontic procedures. The scenario enabled clear aligner providers to report immense gains, with Align Technology selling an impressive 1.6 million cases of its clear aligners in the year 2020. In addition, the implementation of digital workflows associated with clear aligner systems played a major role in assisting orthodontists and dentists in reaping rich dividends by attracting more customers. Clear aligners gained considerable attention from teens and adults that preferred these orthodontic devices over conventional options. The trend drove various companies to engage with dentists and orthodontists through their pandemic support efforts along with digital workflow platforms. These programs were joined by a large number of orthodontics across different regions. While various companies have started providing direct-to-consumer teeth aligners, some of them are offering at-home whitening treatment. Various people are considering both, teeth whitening and aligning, for getting prepared for office days. With stay-at-home and work-from-home mandates along with travel restrictions, various people are considering adult braces as they don't have to go out and feel embarrassed for removing or reinserting trays in public. Three-dimensional scanners are used to capture dental images which are used to create a series of progressive aligners. Various dentists are using virtual tools to reduce in-office appointments and provide doctor-directed, personalized treatments.

In addition, leading companies announced bracket buyback-switch programs to encourage dentists and orthodontists swap their fixed appliances and devices for advanced clear aligner systems, resulting in notable boost to clear aligner shipments. Supported by digital workflows, the digital orthodontics & restorative dentistry market posted substantial gains and is anticipated to maintain its pace in the coming years. The use of digital platforms and virtual tools is poised to help service providers in reducing physical appointments and delivering customized treatments that are bound to reshape the future.

The teledentistry domain has been witnessing encouraging developments over the past several years, with leading participants offering plastic-based clear aligners as an effective alternative to conventional braces. These gains were accentuated by COVID-19-led government restrictions such as lockdowns and stay-at-home mandates that restricted office visits and provided huge opportunities to teledentistry companies operating remotely. The scenario enabled companies such as Byte and Align Technology to experience substantial gains in terms of clear aligner sales. While teledentistry holds several benefits amid a pandemic, various states are looking forward to stringent measures for ensuring patient safety. In addition, the inclination of dentists and orthodontists towards in-person visits for proper care and treatment is anticipated to affect these companies. The orthodontics market has witnessed notable transformation with the availability of clear aligners that provided patients with a discreet option that can be removed easily. In the recent years, various teledentistry companies have started providing direct-to-consumer kits as well as swapping trips to conventional orthodontist clinics for visits to their own locations. The strategy enabled these players to significantly undercut prices for standard braces and push their market share. Customers of these companies are skipping in-person visits and routine check-ups required by standard aligner providers and orthodontists. These clients are increasingly opting for remote consultations. These teledentistry players are gradually eating the share of conventional companies on the clear aligners market with their cost-effective services.

The clear aligners market is undergoing notable changes owing to evolving practices and emergence of new challengers that are disrupting existing models to challenge established brands. With some these new players bypassing doctors, established brands are required to maintain their relevance by encouraging patients to consider in-person care. On the other hand, various companies are targeting entrepreneurial dentists and assisting them in producing clear aligners as well as offering treatment planning software. These clinicians eye on control and may consider switching to hold control of the treatment plan. Clear aligner providers are required to focus on treatment plan, manufacture devices and give control to dentists for personalize care. The market is anticipated to also witness changes in the way clear aligner patients tend to communicate with dentists. The integration of dentists early on by providers targeting the direct-to-consumer model is expected to change the treatment strategy. The increasing preference of consumers for the direct-to-consumer model is anticipated to make it highly relevant in the coming years, requiring major brands to offer better solutions to dentists for enhanced services.

Dental professionals are required to pay significant considerations to partners owing to their high relevance in treatment planning and teeth alignment or movement outcomes. While selecting a partner, professionals need to focus on predictability of outcomes before and after the workflow along with desirable patient outcomes. Treatment execution and outcome rely heavily on the effectiveness of treatment planning. Excellent treatment plans can lead to faster treatment and enhanced patient satisfaction. Companies with desirable experience in biomechanics and treatment planning can considerably simply the entire process for practitioners. In addition, dentists need to consider players with efficient and advanced attachments or clear aligners that can imply desirable force to the teeth for facilitating optimal tooth movement. These requirements are also prompting clear aligner providers to offer better attachments that can fit smoothly without getting noticed. Another major consideration is the control over the treatment for ensuring delivery of proper and quality care to patients. Efficient collaborations among dental practitioners and clear aligner providers also focus on training programs and optimal use of the technology along with software tools. The training aspect holds particular relevance as it determines effective and optimal use of clear aligner systems. The crucial significance of training with desirable tools is driving providers to develop effective programs that not only support dental practices, but also ensure value for patients. More

