New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $3.9 Billion Global Market for Garden Soil by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: September 2021 Executive Pool: 866 Companies: 69 - Players covered include ASB Greenworld; Bord na Mona; C&C Peat; Copmpo; Espoma; Florentaise; FoxFarm; Free Peat; Good Earth Horticulture; Hangzhou Jinhai; Klasmann-Deilmann; Lambert; Matecsa Kft; Michigan Peat; Premier Tech; Scotts Miracle-Gro; Sun Gro; Vermicrop Organics; Westland Horticulture and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Garden Soil Market to Reach US$3.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Garden Soil contain a mixture of topsoil and other nutrients and materials which allows all plants to develop to their full potential. Garden soils can also be mixed with existing soils or mixed with other organic materials such as soilless potting mixes, peat moss or compost in various ratios. Growth in the global market is attributed to the increasing demand for organic products, popularity of urban farming practices, growth in global population, increasing demand for garden and lawn consumables, popularity of urban farming practices, increasing demand for green spaces and growth of urban and controlled farming. The growth in the horticulture market is also one of the growth drivers of the soil market. Major agricultural firms also want to preserve and safeguard their market share fueling the demand for garden soils. With popularity in environmental conservation issues, government regulating bodies are boosting demand for garden soil. Some of the limiting factors of the market are lack of awareness about garden soil products that leads to lower penetration of the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Garden Soil estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Cultivation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lawns segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Garden Soil market. The cultivation application market is being driven by the rising need for organic farming practices that use soil mixes and blends. There is also a growth in demand for controlled farming and urban farming practices all over the world, which has propelled the market for garden soils in lawns and cultivation applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $471.7 Million by 2026

The Garden Soil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.45% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$471.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$508.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Organic farming, maintaining lawns, adopting modern techniques, improved yield, productivity and quality are some of the factors contributing to growth in North America region.

Commercial Development Segment to Reach $711.5 Million by 2026

The commercial use of potting soil is likely to account for a considerable share in the global market; wherein the increased practice in regards to greenhouse planting is expected to further enhance the commercial usage of potting soil. The increased application and use of potting soil for commercial purposes is boosted due to the availability and accessibility of plant-specific soil. In the global Commercial Development segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$409.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$600.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$65 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

