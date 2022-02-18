New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $33.2 Billion Global Market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 8838

Companies: 92 - Players covered include BAE Systems PLC; Bharat Electronics Limited; Collins Aerospace; Datasoft Corporation; Elbit Systems Ltd.; Epiq Solutions, LLC; Ettus Research; FlexRadio Systems, Inc.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Microtelecom Srl; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG; SDRplay; Signalscape, Inc.; Thales Defense & Security, Inc.; ViaSat, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Israel; Saudi Arabia; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-



Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market to Reach US$33.2 Billion by the Year 2026

SDR represents a type of sophisticated radio communication that relies on software on personal computer or embedded systems rather than hardware components. Growth in the global market is impacted by factors such as spending on military communication systems, adoption of car radios, proliferation of connected devices and investments in wireless technology. The rising use of digital servers favors adoption of SDRs globally, with commercial use, military and public safety being the main applications of these systems. SDR demand is also propelled by their advanced functionality, ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs, ongoing digitalization and favorable regulations. SDRs are commonly used in space communication to improve satellite performance and precisely support multiple frequency bands. SDR architectures are anticipated to play an important role in provisioning of specific telecommunications services including radio broadcasts, digital TV and video streaming. The commercial and technical viability of SDR technology is also pushed by emerging technologies like smart antennas, software, networking, signal processing, semiconductors, and batteries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) estimated at US$25.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Receiver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitter segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.5% share of the global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market. SDR receiver converts complex signal handling required for communications transmitters and receivers into the digital style. Transmitters are commonly used for producing and transmitting electromagnetic waves intended to carry message and signals. These components allow broadcasting of significant data volumes over long distances through frequency modulation.

Demand for SDR is currently booming and the major factor attributed to this growth is the development of new generation of SDRs equipped with a wideband networked waveform that can provide mobile networked connectivity across the battlefield. The new technique also provides compatibility with current waveforms deployed by defence agencies. Technological advancements comprising Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), cellular, satellite communications, tactical radios, time-division multiplexing (TDM) and SCIP cryptographic devices have improved SDR capabilities which in turn helps ensure connectivity in various terrains. The development of next-generation SDRs is anticipated to be driven by increasing integration of analog and digital technology into mixed-signal chips. The introduction of high performance FGPA-based processors further enables SDR advancement in terms of speed, power efficiency and form factor. Advanced software tools such as RF Network on Chip (RFNoC) and LabVIEW FPGA Module offer a streamlined user experience to facilitate efficient FPGA programming.

By leveraging advancements in data convertor performance and development of next generation analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) with higher sample rates and wider analog bandwidths, advanced SDR platforms will feature smaller form factor, lower power consumption and allow access into new frequency bands. As a result, SDR technology is increasingly utilized to develop low cost and high-resolution custom MRI spectrometers, spectrum monitoring equipment and low latency wireless applications among others. The emergence of video, big data, and cloud computing are propelling enormous demand for faster, efficient, and more reliable networks. Against this backdrop, SDR and new wireless technologies are anticipated to play a crucial role in facilitating business transformation. Modern SDR technology offers secure wireless nodes, low latency point to point wireless links, and ability to concurrently engage with numerous devices. The focus on development of new communications technologies for military applications that are cost-effective and provide enhanced capabilities present new revenue opportunities for SDRs. Software defined, multi-channel radios are expected to rise in prominence as they enable military forces to efficiently tackle emerging threats.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 52% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe remain at the forefront of the global SDR market due to factors such as military spending levels, technological advancements and the presence of leading players. The US market is driven by the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) program intended to offer technical support to wireless communication systems for the US Department of Defense. The European market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years on account of ongoing developments related to AI for military operations and advances in the field of cognitive radios. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by rising increasing defense spending across developing countries including India and China.

The emergence of new derived technologies such as cognitive radio is providing opportunities for growth in the SDR market. Cognitive radio (CR), the advanced version of the software defined radio, is a pure network technology that dynamically detects accessible channels in wireless spectrum and alteration transmission parameters, allowing synchronous execution of high volume of communications. As an advanced radio technology, cognitive radio allows radio devices to sense, detect, adjust, and monitor communication channels in addition to accessing dynamic radio frequency atmosphere in which these channels exist. In short, cognitive radio (CR) technology enables a radio device to intelligently detect unused frequency bands and automatically adjust its behaviour or operations. The radio detects channels that are occupied and migrates to or uses the free ones. They can make decisions about their radio operating behaviour by mapping that information against predefined objectives. This real-time decision-making capability increases spectrum efficiency leading to higher bandwidth services, while minimizing interference. Thus, it improves performance of both underutilized spectrums and congested spectrums. The cognitive radio network comprises of two subsystems, namely a cognitive unit that makes decisions based on various inputs and a flexible SDR unit whose operating software provides a range of possible operating modes.

Software Segment to Reach $13 Billion by 2026

The software component is estimated to register a notable growth due to increasing demand from commercial applications. In addition to defining functions and specifications, the software offers enhanced flexibility to balance network load and eliminate capacity bottlenecks to support packet-switched core backhaul. The increasing use in various applications such as GPS, remote radio monitoring, text messaging, data information, and voice access is expected to boost the demand for advanced software. In the global Software (Component) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$12.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$330.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More



