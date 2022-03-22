New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $347.9 Billion Global Market for Contract Cleaning Services by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 813

Companies: 79 - Players covered include ABM Industries Inc.; Anago Cleaning Systems; Aramark Corporation; ATALIAN Global Services, Inc.; Atlas FM Services Ltd; BONUS Building Care; ChemDry; Clean First Time; Cleaning Services Group, Inc.; CleanNet USA, Inc.; Compass Group Plc; Duraclean International Inc.; Extra Clean Inc; Harvard Maintenance Inc.; ISS A/S; Jani-King International, Inc.; Jan-Pro Systems International; Mitie Group plc; Mothers Cleaning Co-Op; Pritchard Industries Inc.; Red Coats, Inc.; Sodexo; Stanley Steemer International, Inc.; Steamatic Inc.; Stratus Building Solutions; The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.; The Terminix International Company Limited; Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Service Type (Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning, Other Service Types); End-Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Contract Cleaning Services Market to Reach $329.4 Billion by 2026

Cleaning services industry involves cleaning services for offices, residences, industries, hospitals, institutions, transport hubs, commercial places, food outlets, and other areas. These services include interior cleaning of factories, offices, retail outlets and other establishments; industrial equipment cleaning; window cleaning; and disinfecting & extermination services among others. The contract cleaning industry is labor intensive, where wages constitute the main cost component for service providers. Duration of cleaning contracts may vary from one year to several years. Cleaning services undertaken by companies for their customers vary with the nature of service to be provided and the type of object to be cleaned. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contract Cleaning Services estimated at US$268.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$329.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Floor & Carpet Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$110.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Window Cleaning segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2026

The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$66.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Increasing awareness among clients about the benefits of sustainability of their facilities and wellness of their employees is leading to increased demand for contract cleaning services. Businesses worldwide are increasing their focus on making work environments healthier for their employees because a healthy workplace holds significant potential to enhance productivity. Outsourcing of such space cleaning services also frees a lot of time for organizations, which they can use for strengthening their core business. The two main benefits with outsourcing cleaning services to providers of dedicated services are ease-of-management and cost effectiveness.



One of the notable trends in the market is the increased adoption of cleaning products that are sustainably produced. Green cleaning products are free of the conventional harmful chemicals, hormone disruptors, allergens, carcinogens and other substances that are harmful to the environment. Several vendors are currently offering green cleaning services using green products derived from biodegradable, non-toxic and natural materials. Natural products like baking soda, vinegar, lemons and others are being increasingly used. Such green products are likely to shape portfolios of service providers over the coming years.

Upholstery Cleaning Segment to Reach $59.9 Billion by 2026

The segment of upholstery cleaning services is expected to grow the fastest over the coming years, mainly due to the anticipated longer lasting impact of COVID-19. Couches, sofas, padded chairs etc. constitute upholstery and since these items are greatly exposed to human contact they need more and frequent cleaning. Corporate offices especially are increasingly availing these services for keeping their upholstery safe and hygienic for employees. In the global Upholstery Cleaning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$49.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.