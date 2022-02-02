New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $63.7 Billion Global Market for Water Purifiers by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 502 Companies: 175 - Players covered include Amway Corporation; Aquasana, Inc.; BRITA GmbH; BWT Aktiengesellschaft; Eureka Forbes Ltd.; GE Water & Process Technologies; HaloSource Corporation; Kent Ro Systems Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Tata Chemicals Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (RO Purifier, Gravity Based, UV Purifier, Other Technologies); End-Use (Residential, Commercial) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Water Purifiers Market to Reach US$63.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Water purification systems eliminate toxins, chemicals, bacteria, viruses, harmful gases, suspended solids and such other impurities from water. They reduce particulate matter concentrate and thus limit chances of waterborne diseases spreading. The water purification industry has also come a long way from the traditional approach of chlorination to adopting ultraviolet irradiation and membrane filtration among other sophisticated technologies. Increase in population at the global level and the subsequent rise in demand for water for consumption and in industries like chemicals, food & beverages, construction, petrochemicals and oil & gas, created a major gap in demand and supply of water. This has led to increase investment in products that can purify used water for re-use. Manufacturers appear to be making the most of this growth opportunity and developing purifiers exclusive for specific industries. Growing concerns about well-being and health among people and increased adoption of hygiene practices contributes to market growth for water purifiers at the global level. Another major growth driving factor for the market for water purifiers is the increased demand for them in emerging country markets where disposable income of people is increasing, providing increased purchase power for customers. Demand for purification systems in these markets is also fueled by increased focus of governments and municipalities on water treatment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$38.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UV Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Water Purifiers market. Technical advancements in the field of reverse osmosis have rendered RO the most sought after technique in water purification. Increase in population in areas where service-centered industries are located, for example in countries like China, Brazil and India, has also been leading to increased demand for RO purifiers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026

The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US is a major market for water purifiers. In addition to increased concern over quality of water, factors such as availability of cheaper and compact products, products that can re-mineralize water for increased health and taste of water and growing requirement of water disinfection due to the ongoing pandemic among others have been contributing to water purifiers market growth in the US. Asia-Pacific is also a major market for water purification systems. In most of the developing countries in this region, around 80 percent of diseases are caused by poor sanitation and water quality. Scarcity of safe drinking drives innovations in water purifiers supplied in the region.

Gravity Based Segment to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026

Gravity-based water purifiers are witnessing increasing uptake on account of rising consumer demand for simple, convenient and sustainable water purification approaches. Gravity-based water purifiers don't rely on electricity and present a convenient option to remove turbidity, impurities, sand and large-sized bacteria. These systems are experiencing increasing popularity due to their portability and rising consumer attention on simple purification options. In the global Gravity Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More

