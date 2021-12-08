New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $869 Million Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: September 2021 Executive Pool: 644 Companies: 76 - Players covered include Angelantoni Test Technologies S.R.L; Binder GmbH; Climatic Testing Systems, Inc.; Climats; CM Envirosystems Private Limited; Controlled Environments Limited; Eckel Noise Control Technologies; EMCOR Group Inc.; Envsin Instrument Equipment Co., Ltd.; ESPEC Corporation; Hanse Environmental Inc.; Hastest Solutions Inc.; Konrad Technologies GmbH; Memmert GmbH + Co. KG; Presto Group; Russells Technical Products; Scientific Climate Systems; Terra Universal. Inc.; Thermal Product Solutions; Thermotron Industries; Weiss Technik UK Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Chamber Type (Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock, Other Chamber Types); End-Use (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Environmental Test Chambers Market to Reach US$869 Million by the Year 2026

An environmental test chamber, also referred to as climatic test chamber, is a type of testing device used for performing a wide range of testing functions, including prototype evaluation, failure analysis, reliability testing, accelerated stress testing, production testing, research and development testing, and other applications where there is a requirement for environmental simulation. Environmental test chambers have come a long way from being simple analog chambers with dial controllers to advanced digital chambers with programmable controllers. These testing devices have evolved significantly over the past several years with newer technology as well as newer refrigerants. In addition, over the years, manufacturers have consistently focused on developing better, bigger, and faster chambers that could perform testing on a wide variety of products. The increased proliferation of handheld devices significantly spiked the demand for environmental test chambers with faster ramp rates and better safety features.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$717.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$869 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Temperature & Humidity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$370.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Environmental Test Chambers market. Temperature or humidity chambers can be utilized for performing climatic testing, while pressure and vibration chambers are commonly used for conducting mechanical testing, such as the evaluation of the item's response to vibration or shock. With tests becoming complicated, and with time required for completing them being limited and fixed, preparing for tests becomes critical in the entire testing process. Hence given the different needs of various industries and researchers, companies are increasingly offering customized environmental test chambers to create special environments for testing materials of all types.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.7 in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $196.9 Million by 2026

The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$196.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Thermal Shock Segment to Reach $162.3 Million by 2026

Thermal shock chambers, available in a diverse selection of designs and capable of accommodating different types of product testing, perform tailored screening of environmental stress in board electronic and component assemblies intended for oilfield applications. Industry-specific thermal shock chambers facilitate transfer of product/s between two extreme temperature-controlled compartments, while passing same amount of high-velocity conditioned air over the product, which eventually results in quicker product temperature changes. In the global Thermal Shock segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$125 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.6 Million by the year 2026. More

