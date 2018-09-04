New Study Highlights Risks Of Proposition 10 For Homeowners And Single Family Home Renters

Single family rent control would decrease property values for homeowners by 10% to 15% over time and dramatically reduce the supply of housing for the 2.1 million households in California who rent single family homes, according to a new report, "The Case for Preserving Costa-Hawkins: The Potential Impacts of Rent Control on Single Family Homes," released today by Rosen Consulting Group and the Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics at University of California, Berkeley.

"Proposition 10 is a threat to anyone in California who lives in or owns a single family home," said Ken Rosen, Chairman of UC Berkeley's Fisher Center and Chairman and Founder of Rosen Consulting Group. If Prop. 10 passes and cities expand rent control, "home prices declines would not be limited to those who own rental properties, but would affect all homeowners in the community," said Rosen.

The report, the third in a series of papers examining the economic and housing market impact of rent control, highlights the ways that extending rent control to include single family homes would be a threat to thousands of small businesses, millions of California homeowners, and the large number of low and moderate income families who rely on renting homes.

About Rosen Consulting Group

Rosen Consulting Group (RCG) is a leading independent real estate economics consulting firm. Founded in 1990 and with offices in Berkeley and New York, RCG provides strategic consulting and unbiased investment guidance through all market cycles. RCG is a trusted advisor to leading banks, insurance companies, institutional investors, and public and private real estate operators. For more information, go to www.rosenconsulting.com.

About the Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics

The Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics (FCREUE) mission is to educate students and real estate professionals, and to support and conduct research on real estate, urban economics, and the California State economy. FCREUE strives to be the leading center for research on the California economy and excels nationally as a center for urban economic and public policy research. It also regularly provides a practical forum for academics, government officials, and business leaders. For more information, go to http://groups.haas.berkeley.edu/realestate.

