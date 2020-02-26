New Study Reveals Professional Athletes Who Use the New Sleeprate Mobile App, Sleep Better than the General Population

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scientific study from the Wingate Institute for Physical Education and Sports has found that professional athletes who use the virtual sleep coach, Sleeprate, achieve a longer and better quality of sleep than the general population.

The study, titled Sleep Related Recovery in Athletes: The Role of Heart Rate Variability Parameters, documented how professional athletes who used Sleeprate slept an average 417 minutes compared to a control group from the general population that slept an average 383.4 minutes.

The professional athlete sample group was pulled from a variety of sports. Sleep efficiency was calculated by dividing the total time spent asleep with the time spent in bed. Heart rate was measured throughout the night, using a heart rate sensor, which compared heart rates with sleep quality.

Dr. Anda Baharav, who led the research along with the physiologists at Wingate, says previous studies have shown professional athletes typically get fewer hours and a lower quality of sleep than the general public, making these results even more important.

"This research suggests that a virtual intelligent sleep companion can help professional athletes improve their sleep as they become aware and educated of how better sleep improves their performance," said Baharav, who is the founder of Sleeprate. "By monitoring their sleep, athletes are getting real data and insights regarding the connection between their sleep and their performance. They get a deep understanding on how changing sleep opportunities and sleep related habits improve their nights and their performance, allowing them to reach peak performance at the right time. Sports medicine and coaches can learn a lot from this new digital sleep aid for the athlete."

Baharav said unlike the general population, professional athletes are pushing their bodies to more physical extremes, requiring more sleep for their bodies and minds to recover. This study suggests it is possible to adjust an athlete's sleep – on an individual basis – for maximum recovery and optimal performance.

Players with the Euroleague basketball team, Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv, are among the first professional athletes to implement Sleeprate as part of their training routine. The team's fitness and conditioning coach, Regev Fanan, says he uses the overnight data to help him determine how hard to push his players during practice.

"We can now measure how Sleeprate is helping our team's performance, especially on the road when players are sleeping in foreign beds and going to bed later," said Fanan. "The personalized data gives each of our player's a customized training routine based on their previous night's sleep."

Phillips and Garmin have also formed partnerships with Sleeprate.

Study Methodology

A group of 58 athletes from different sports were observed over a month to see how athletes were recovering from their training regimes while they slept. Scientists used the mobile application, Sleeprate, and a heart rate sensor (Polar H7) to track sleep structure, time and quality using a validated Heart Rate Variability approach. The sleep data obtained was compared with the data of 57 age matched healthy individuals from a general population.

About Sleeprate

Sleeprate's mission is to help people all around the world improve their lives and realize their peak mental and physical potential through better sleep.

The Sleeprate solution is a personalized smart, step-by-step program that helps improve mental and physical performance by rebooting users' sleep systems. The program links heart rate and brain activity to provide an accurate sleep measurement and assessment, followed by an individually tailored, adaptive sleep coaching program. The technology uses behavioral sleep medicine practices with content developed at Stanford University's Behavioral Sleep Division to create a unique solution for a better sleep-life balance. The program is the winner of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Award. Clinical research has found Sleeprate has an 80 percent success rate of helping people fall asleep faster, and staying asleep throughout the night.

