Diplomats and translators are bridges that help the world better understand China, while the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the translation industry will help diplomats and complement the work of translators, stated Chen Mingming, vice-chairman of the Translators Association of China.

Miguel Angel Ramirez Ramos, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Cuba, said that an AI translation handset like the SUGAR Smartphone can make a big impact, as it is a smartphone combined with a translation device. The ambassador added that the SUGAR AI Translation Smartphone could be very helpful to him when he goes to the market, for example.

Joseph R. Luc Morin, second secretary of the Mauritius embassy in Beijing, said, "The SUGAR Smartphone is very helpful. I have been in China for several years. I tried to learn Chinese, but it is very difficult. This smart device really helped."

As SUGAR CEO Chen Jin said, the original idea of designing the smartphone with AI-based translation features fits in perfectly with China's 40 years of reform and opening-up as well as the country's Belt and Road Initiative, which promotes openness and communication and encourages Chinese people to go out and see the world.

"We want to make a smartphone for global consumers so that when they get together, they can all communicate with each other without any language barriers," said Chen, adding that SUGAR is capable of providing word-to-word translation in 104 languages and voice-to-voice interpretation in 42 languages.

SUGAR makes travel easy with features like a 6.18 inches FHD screen, 60-mega-pixel rear camera, 16-mega-pixel front camera and AI Beauty mode, and AI Voice Assistant which provides useful information such as area codes, emergency numbers, and flight information. It is not just a state-of-the-art smartphone but an outstanding AI translation device.

SOURCE SUGAR smartphone