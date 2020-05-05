New Survey by Kleenex® and DonorsChoose Finds 92 Percent of Teachers Worry Over Lack of Resources for Students

Kleenex® is recognizing educators, as well as families thrust into the role, as part of Teacher Appreciation Week with a multi-year partnership with DonorsChoose that includes a $1.2 million annual commitment to the organization in 2020.

"Classrooms may be closed, but teaching doesn't stop — and neither does our support for teachers," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. "We're grateful to be partnering with Kleenex® so that we can help even more teachers and students during this turbulent time. Thanks to this gift, teachers working in low-income communities will be better equipped to facilitate distance learning with their students."

The recent survey1 also found that 98 percent of teachers list better access to resources for all students as important for improving distance learning. As a founding partner of the new DonorsChoose Distance Learning Projects category, Kleenex® will help 2,000 teachers in low-income communities access resources to facilitate distance learning with their students to help ease these feelings of anxiety and stress.

"Kleenex® is one of the products you reach for when you're feeling overwhelmed and we want to be there for our consumers in the moments they need us most, including the nine out of ten teachers who report that missing social interactions with students and others has been the most difficult part of distance learning," said Keegan Coulter, General Manager for Kleenex® North America. "Through our partnership with DonorsChoose, we want to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety teachers, students and families are feeling, because even though we're apart right now, we can feel cared for – and that's comforting."

Kindergarten teacher, Vera Ahiyya, is also teaming up with Kleenex® to help raise awareness of the initiative as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. "I never could have imagined a world where I would have to teach Kindergarteners virtually," said Ahiyya, teacher of 14 years in New York. "Of course, I worry about their wellbeing every day, but mostly I miss seeing their faces light up when they sound out a word for the first time or make a new friend." Ahiyya, who enjoys sharing her favorite children's books and activities on her social media channels @TheTutuTeacher, is providing ways for educators to connect and share #AllTheFeelings.

By sharing how one is feeling with #AllTheFeelings on social platforms, Kleenex® is asking consumers to show the world there can be comfort in knowing we are not alone, and there can be strength in sharing our vulnerabilities.

For more information or to support DonorsChoose.org COVID-19 education efforts visit DonorsChoose.org.

To support emotional health and well-being, Kleenex® is also offering a free subscription on a leading meditation app. For more information, visit https://www.kleenex.com/en-us/all-the-feelings.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle®, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About DonorsChoose.org

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $950 million to support 1.5 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

