New Survey: COVID-19 Has Made Patients Warm Up to Telehealth, Report Positive Experience

PLANO, Texas, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of healthcare consumers from Vivify Health underscores the rapid acceleration of telehealth since the advent of COVID-19. A full 70% of respondents say at least one of their providers now offers telehealth, a significant increase compared to last year's survey in which only 17% said they have access to remote care.

Moreover, within the Vivify survey respondent group that sees a provider who offers telehealth, 8 out of 10 reported a positive experience with the technology.

Key survey findings:

Nearly eight in ten reported they are very or somewhat interested in switching to providers who can accommodate virtual visits.

Half of surveyed patients reported that COVID-19 has made them more willing to seek virtual care in the future.

A majority reported virtual visits can address at least some of their medical concerns.

A small percentage of survey respondents said none of their providers have ever mentioned telehealth as an option.

Vivify Health's annual virtual care survey findings reinforces the digital disruption and shifting market and patient dynamics amid COVID-19.

Thanks to telehealth, patients not putting off care

Of the Vivify Health survey respondents, 66% said virtual visits can address at least some of their medical concerns, with an additional 27% stating that most of their medical needs can be met using telemedicine.

It may be because of their confidence in telehealth that nearly half of survey respondents said they are not planning to put off regular medical visits or physical check-ups due to COVID. Remarkably, 73% are not planning to put off major surgery, elective or non-elective, due to COVID.

A new study from Mayo Clinic shows patients are satisfied with telemedicine encounters for reasons beyond access, convenience and prescription receipt.

"COVID-19 hastened the rise in virtual care that we knew was coming for a long time," said Eric Rock, CEO of Vivify Health. "Virtual visits are now a regular, everyday part of reality. Patients and providers have discovered that the technology is great for episodic and routine care, as well as regular visits with sick patients. What we're learning is that the more we can equip patients with the right technology to facilitate remote visits, the more they can be leveraged. In the near future, we anticipate almost every need outside of emergencies and surgery – be it chronic disease management or treating an infection – to be conducted through virtual visits. Right now, the only barriers are education and getting the right tools into the hands of providers and their patients. But that is improving at a rapid pace."

Survey details

Respondents to the random, online survey of 200 U.S. consumers conducted in June 2020 were 60 percent female and 40 percent male. Respondents ranged in age, with the bulk being between the ages of 35–44 or over 54 (both at 31 percent). The 25–34 demographic came in at around 20 percent, with those between the ages of 45–54 making up the difference (16 percent).

