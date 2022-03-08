New Survey from Photomath Shows that Majority of Parents Help Children with Homework Daily, Yet Half Say They Don't Understand the Material

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photomath, the no. 1 math learning app in the world with more than 265 million downloads, today released a new survey that showcases the daily struggles parents face helping their children with homework. Nearly a third of all parents are worried about their child's future success in school and their career, yet results show they are struggling to support their kids in day-to-day schoolwork to help achieve this success.

"At Photomath, our goal is to make learning a growth journey accessible to any type of student and learner, so we set out to identify some of the toughest daily challenges for students and parents when it comes to schoolwork," says Jennifer Lee, Chief Growth Officer at Photomath. "Our auditory and visual based edtech tools aim to offer resources that can help anyone at any level throughout their math journey."

The Daily Battle

With nearly half of all parents citing that their children regularly spend 1-2 hours a night on homework, this plays a major role in a family's daily nightly routine. Nearly half (46%) of parents say their kids struggle with math the most, and more than 50% of parents state that they struggle to understand their children's homework assignments across subjects. Where a remarkable 40% of parents have done their child's homework for them, about 13% of parents would rather clean the bathroom than help their child with homework.

To help encourage struggling or unmotivated student, a majority of parents have said that they have incentivized their kids to complete homework. Among the most popular incentives? Tickets to movies or theme parks, followed by other favorite activities like video game time or money – and even 8% of parents have offered vacations in exchange for homework completion.

The Family Dynamic

While it may come as no surprise to the moms out there, results showed that moms helped students with homework the most out of all family members, and were also considered the most helpful compared to other family members. Interestingly, looking at moms' thoughts – they cite that they help with homework significantly more frequently than dads (53% vs. 16%), while dads think the split is a bit more even (38% moms compared to 32% dads).

When it comes to the value in daily homework there was also a split among parents on why they see it as important. The survey found moms value the learning aspect of homework while dads see more value in it as a disciplinary practice.

Modern Solutions

Nearly three-quarters of parents feel that modern technology has had a positive impact on their children's learning experience. What's more, two-thirds believe that edtech is beneficial and would look to edtech resources to help their kids succeed in school.

This sentiment reinforces that the days of "no calculator allowed" and bulky textbooks are gone. Students, parents and teachers are embracing what technology has to offer for creating a more accessible learning path for all types of students. Not only does technology reduce cost and boost access for students across the nation, but it provides various modalities for students to learn – and offers a better way for parents to engage and help their own children through homework challenges.

Innovative edtech solutions such as Photomath are now providing instant access to digital-tutor style tools right at home. With easy-to-use and intuitive tech to support the student and the parent through homework challenges, Photomath is helping coach those of all math ages and levels. Photomath Plus, which gives access to more teacher-approved problem explanations, exclusive tips and definitions, custom visual aids and word problem solutions, is also available for just $9.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.

About Photomath

Photomath is the world's most used math learning app with over 265 million downloads worldwide. Photomath's mission is to transform learning by helping every student succeed in math, using the power of AI and a smartphone. Photomath instantly scans and solves math concepts, ranging from arithmetic to calculus, and explains how to solve math problems through step-by-step instructions and animated tutorials. Based in San Mateo the company is funded by Cherubic Ventures, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and Learn Capital.

