New Survey From RippleMatch Reveals How College Students Are Navigating Entry-Level Jobs and Internships During COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch , a leading university recruitment platform, has released new research that reveals how college students are navigating jobs and internships during COVID-19.

RippleMatch has student users enrolled at 1,000+ top colleges and universities across the country, serving as the link between talented candidates and high-quality jobs & internships. Working mostly with Fortune 2000 companies and late-stage startups, RippleMatch is uniquely positioned to collect data on how entry-level candidates are beginning their careers and navigating these uncertain times.

In the largest survey published so far on how COVID-19 is impacting entry-level jobs and internships, RippleMatch uncovered the challenges students are facing in their current job search, as well as how students with existing job & internship offers have been affected by program adaptations and cancellations.

Read on for highlights of the data:

Navigating Entry-Level Jobs & Internships During COVID-19: Data from 2,210 Students

Uncertainty caused by COVID-19 exacerbates normal challenges of job search

83% of students say knowing which companies are still hiring is top challenge

74% say companies are unresponsive to applications

72% say the stress and uncertainty from COVID-19 had made the job search even more difficult to navigate

COVID-19 is pushing student job seekers to expand career preferences

72% of students are looking outside of their preferred role type to find a job during COVID-19

68% are looking outside of their preferred industry

Most employers are honoring their commitments to entry-level hires and interns

In total, 60% of full-time and internship programs are set to move forward despite complications from COVID-19

–Of that 60%, 46% of programs will move to a remote setting, while 14% will have a delayed start date or shortened program duration for internships

16% of respondents reported that their job offer had been rescinded or internship program had been canceled due to COVID-19

24% of students have yet to hear about concrete plans for their programs

Download the full report here , or read an abridged article on the findings here .

RippleMatch is college recruiting made right. They build relationships with the best students on over 1,000 college campuses to help employers that care about building diverse, high-performing teams source the right candidates automatically.

If you're a student searching for a job, visit RippleMatch here . If you're an employer looking to increase diversity and digitally expand your campus reach, click here .

CONTACT: Kate Beckman, [email protected]

SOURCE RippleMatch

Related Links

https://ripplematch.com

