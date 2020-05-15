New survey highlights economic impact of COVID-19 on facilities providing non-emergency care in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED) highlights some of the economic challenges that physician offices and other medical facilities have faced due to the drop in non-emergency care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

View entire survey: https://bit.ly/2Wr9pVO

The survey was conducted in late April and included 983 physician participants in 55 counties throughout the commonwealth. Notable findings include:

56 percent say the number of procedures performed at their facility dropped by at least 76 percent since the pandemic began in March.

While the use of telemedicine jumped from 13 percent (before the pandemic) to 86 percent during the pandemic, 27 percent report telemedicine reimbursement as "difficult" or "very difficult."

12 percent say their medical practice has either temporarily or permanently closed; 18 percent are not sure if their medical practice will close.

Staff reductions:

76 percent have reduced clerical staff



69 percent have reduced nurse staff



49 percent have reduced nurse practitioners or physician's assistants



43 percent have reduced physicians on staff

20 percent have less than a week's worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) in stock.

"My physician colleagues in this survey are concerned about the long-term impact of COVID-19," said Lawrence John, MD, president of PAMED. "Now more than ever, we need to ensure that these medical practices and hospitals remain financially stable so that patients have access to follow up on health concerns that they had put off because of the pandemic. We do not want to replace one health crisis with another health crisis."

PAMED collaborated with Rockpointe Corporation and several other state medical societies for this survey. View entire survey: https://bit.ly/2Wr9pVO

About the Pennsylvania Medical Society

PAMED is a physician-led, member-driven organization representing all physicians and medical students throughout the state. We advocate for physicians and their patients, educate physicians through continuing medical education, and provide expert resources and guidance to help physicians and their organizations navigate challenges in today's ever-evolving health care system. For more information, visit www.pamedsoc.org.

