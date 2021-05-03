New Survey Reveals Decline in Women's Mental Health Linked To Communication Breakdown

During the pandemic the way the world has communicated shifted from in-person to virtual. While 93% of women said they preferred in-person communication to other channels, the new survey data found a connection between in-person communication and women's mental health with 4 in 10 women saying in-person communication is directly tied to their mental health.

"We undertook this research to get a better understanding of why women seem to be suffering more with mental health issues, even though they have a reputation of being better communicators," said Megan Driscoll, CEO and Founder of EvolveMKD. "Our styles of communication continue to evolve and for women in particular, it's no surprise that the way we interact with others and our mental health are closely entwined."

"Now more than ever women need to prioritize their mental health, make conscious decisions about what brings them joy and practice it with intention every day," commented Dr. La Keita Carter, CEO & Owner of Institute for HEALing. "I applaud EvolveMKD for understanding that how we engage with our friends, family, colleagues, and brands is different for each of us and impacts our wellbeing greatly."

EvolveMKD wants to help clients meet their goals while also making a positive impact on the mental health of the consumer. And as a communications leader, they take this responsibility seriously, and are committed to making it a core part of their mission. When people are mentally healthy, introspective communication is better and, in turn, introspective communication improves.

As a first step, EvolveMKD worked with Dr. La Keita Carter to develop tools to help women further understand their own, and others', communication preferences. These communication preferences, what EvolveMKD is naming 'The Five Communication Languages of Women,' help women learn more about their communication needs and why understanding those needs is important. Here are 5 communication styles to help you identify your communication language:

The Meet & Greeter

Wants face-to-face time. Feels really connected when they share physical space with loved ones.

Will tell you everything you need to know about them, without you asking. Feels connected to others by being vulnerable.

Loves to talk, even if it's about superficial topics like the weather. Feeds off of others' verbal energy.

More of a "listener" and tends not to initiate or dominate the conversation. Instead, they search for deeper connections with people (even strangers) before they initiate conversation.

Can find communication exhausting and draining and this may be because their job requires them to communicate.

To learn more about the "Evolution of Communication: Five Communication Languages Of Women", download the full survey findings, or visit EvolveMKD.com/research.

