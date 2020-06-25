New Survey Reveals Growing Acceptance Around COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Exposure Notification Apps

CONWAY, Ark., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leading provider of custom software solutions for mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the private and public sector today announced the results of a new survey of over 2000 people in the United States on contact tracing and exposure notification apps use in the fight against COVID-19. Notably, the survey found 77% of people would want to be notified via their mobile phone if someone they recently came in contact with tested positive for COVID-19, and 85% would be willing to anonymously share a positive COVID-19 status for the greater good.

Other survey findings include 86% would be more likely to use a mobile app for anonymous exposure notification if the community they lived in was experiencing a spike in COVID-19, while 76% believe notifying those who have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19 could slow the spread of the virus. Also, a majority would most trust federal or state governments, followed by local hospitals and health systems, as the provider of the mobile apps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more details on the survey findings, please see the bullet point summary below.

"Our guiding philosophy at Metova is to first understand the customer. For the sensitive realm of contact tracing and COVID-19, we surveyed over 2,000 residents across the United States, and we're seeing that our population is ready and willing when it comes to mobile apps for exposure notification," said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. "We have a long history of serving as a trusted advisor of innovation for leading organizations concerning technology and these survey results provide real insight into the sentiment of US citizens as it relates to these potential solutions that could address the spread of COVID-19."

Metova's June 2020 COVID-19 Contact Tracing Survey:

77% would want to be notified via mobile phone alert if someone they recently came in contact with tested positive for COVID-19

Over 85% would be willing to anonymously share a positive COVID-19 status for the greater good

86% would be more likely to install/use a mobile application for anonymous exposure notification if the community they lived in was experiencing a spike in COVID-19

76% believe notifying those who have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19 could slow the spread of the virus

95% of people acknowledge COVID-19 is something to be concerned about and are taking precautions to protect themselves and those around them

Over half (55%) would most trust federal or state governments, followed by "local hospital/health system" (23%), as the leading choice of provider of a mobile app to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

A 2019 IoT Breakthrough award winner and an AWS Advanced Consulting and Technology Partner , Metova provides a complete range of technology services designed to equip businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging solutions for mobile, web, connected home, connected car, and IoT technologies. Metova strategists and architects help companies and State and Local Governments (SLGs) solve problems in areas ranging from services and healthcare, to finance and logistics – and everything in between. Specializing in evaluating a companies' existing technology and their customers' needs, Metova helps customers prepare for and execute the enormous task of digital transformation.

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, with a belief that mobile would be even more transformative than the internet, Metova set out to build innovative mobile applications while also creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through all forms of technology. After identifying customer needs , informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis , Metova defines and builds the experiences customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues – while delighting customers and disrupting industries.

