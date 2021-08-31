New Survey Reveals Majority of Coloradans Misinformed About Their Fertility Health

Dr. Lauren Ehrhart, CCRM Fertility Colorado board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, points out that these misunderstandings demonstrate a prevalent lack of knowledge around fertility health among Coloradans of reproductive age. In fact, CCRM Fertility experts say the local statistics point to a larger issue: more needs to be done to educate and support individuals on their fertility journeys.

"Numerous fertility myths and misconceptions continue to circulate through well-meaning friends and family, internet forums, and social media," shared Dr. Ehrhart. "Unfortunately, these myths can lead to a delay in seeking treatment when timing is of the utmost importance. Part of the solution to correct these misconceptions here in Colorado, as well as nationally, is to equip individuals with clinically accurate information via accessible resources, such as CCRM TV fertility education videos."

Additional findings from the State of Fertility survey include:

One in four has struggled with infertility

63% know someone who is currently struggling or has struggled with infertility when trying to conceive, yet nearly 70% are not concerned with their own fertility

67% of Coloradans believe people should talk more openly about fertility

One third of people have experienced (or their partner has) a miscarriage

55% of people surveyed would consider fertility treatment to have a baby

If you are under 35 and have been trying to conceive without success for a year, or are 35 or older and have been trying to conceive for six months without success, CCRM Fertility encourages you to consult with a fertility specialist at (303) 788-8300 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 27 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

