New Survey Reveals That Americans Believe Real Estate, Stocks, & Bonds Will Be The Safest Investments In 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 5,001 Americans examines which investment option is considered the safest in 2021. The survey was conducted by Google Surveys and commissioned by Sophisticated Investor, an online publication dedicated to providing useful information to sophisticated and accredited investors worldwide. The full survey with filtering options can be found here: https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/bf6985b3-851f-46cd-94c2-ced2c758fac1/page/ReCtB

The survey asked 5,001 Americans the following question:

Which of the following investments do you think will do best in 2021?

Real Estate

Stocks & Bonds

Gold & Silver

Savings Account at the Bank

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Fixed Annuities

U.S. Treasury Issued Securities

According to the findings of the survey, American investors have the most confidence in real estate, stocks, and bonds for the coming new year. Overall, 27.33% indicated that they thought real estate will be the safest option. Yet compellingly, when demographic filters were applied to the survey results targeting gender, 30.7% of all female respondents believed that real estate was the safest investment. This was particularly true when demographic filters focused on females between 55 and 64 years old, as an astounding 33.6% of the cohort selected this option.

"This survey provides vital and compelling analysis into which assets investors have the most confidence in, now that we're in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic," stated John Karr, COO of Sophisticated Investor.

Based upon the survey results, female survey participants were more inclined to believe that real estate was the safest investment. When demographic filters were applied focusing on gender, 30.7% of all female respondents indicated that they had the most confidence in real estate. Conversely, only 23.7% of all male participants chose this asset option.

Of all male respondents to the survey, 27.9% stated that they thought stocks and bonds would be the safest option in the new year. Only 22.7% of all female participants indicated that they believed stocks & bonds would be best. Males 55 years old and over had the largest percentage of respondents who regarded stocks and bonds to be the best investment at 31.3%.

Additional assets that Americans believe will be the safest investment in the new year were gold and silver at 18.24%, a savings account at 10.74%, cryptocurrencies at 8.66%, fixed annuities at 5.47%, and US Treasury issued securities having the least amount of investor confidence at 4.37%.

The overall conclusion of the survey is t the contrast in sentiment between the genders apropos of the safest investment option. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, at least Americans can find a safe investment option to ensure that 2021 is certainly better than this year.

