New Survey Says Women Want Mentors But Can't Always Easily Find Them

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly released data from the Society of Saleswomen (SOS) Sentiment Study on Mentorship showed that more than two-thirds of women would be interested in joining a mentorship program if it were offered tomorrow.

The study revealed that women understand the value of mentorship and are actively looking for mentorship opportunities, but that finding mentors is difficult. Surprisingly, in spite of this interest, only 22.8 percent of respondents reported that their companies or organizations offered formal mentorship initiatives.

SoS Swamini Mentorship Program

That may hold women back from leadership roles. According to Forbes, being a mentee increases the chance of promotion by five times. Mentorship has surprising benefits for mentors, too. They are six times more likely than their peers to be promoted.

SOS (Society of Saleswomen) now fills this need through its Swamini mentorship program, named for the sanskrit word meaning, "one who knows, who is master of himself." The structure of the Swamini Program is unique, stemming from the SOS mentorship definition: "sharing and receiving feedback and guidance for the purpose of self-development and growth in intimate and vulnerable spaces."

Participants at a recent SOS event voiced concerns over asking for help without feeling as if they are imposing. The Swamini Program addresses this discomfort by removing that barrier. SOS selects and groups mentees with complementary skill sets together. Cohorts are then paired with a Swamini, or mentor, with relevant career experience. SOS strives to create an environment where both mentees and mentors flourish.

"Mentorship is a two-way street," SOS CEO Cindy Truong said, during the SOS "Mastering Mentorship" event Tuesday May, 18. "It's up to us to learn from the people we interact with," she said.

Swamini Program mentee applications are open through May 30.

About Society of Saleswomen: Society of Saleswomen unites women in all sales disciplines. The mission is simple: cultivate an environment where women can be empowered to unify, connect, and support each other in their craft. The vision for SOS is to create a space where women in sales and entrepreneurship can discuss the unique experiences that affect them in sales and sales leadership roles. The organization provides tools, resources, support, and encouragement through in-person events, small dinner groups, digital access, and forums. All female or female-supportive/hiring members are welcome.

