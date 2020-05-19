New Survey Shows Increase in Consumer Spending on Nonessential Luxury Items During COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, consumer shopping habits have drastically evolved, but not in the manner many expected. A new national survey from Cratejoy revealed consumers are spending as much or more buying items online than they were prior to the pandemic.

Of the more than 4,000 people surveyed, 79% said they are now shopping online for both essential and nonessential products. While many people expected increases in essential items like groceries, toilet paper, and other household necessities, Cratejoy found consumers were spending two times more on kids' educational activities and crafts, self-care items, and games.

"Consumers have always shown a great willingness to purchase a variety of items online, but the increase in nonessential items during this pandemic was somewhat unexpected," said Autumn Manning, President and COO of Cratejoy. "Items considered affordable luxury along with ways to easily connect with kids and family aligns with the shift we've all made to being stuck inside. And with the rise in social isolation, curated product experiences like those from Cratejoy have been able to serve consumers in a unique way by delivering items straight to a buyer's door."

Cratejoy's survey found consumers are currently buying or are interested in buying self-care items (60%), special treats for themselves or family members (56%), games and activities (52%), home decor (38%), and items for home office organization (36%). Cratejoy has also seen a rise in employers sending gifts to employees as many businesses are trying their best to go above and beyond for team members, many of which are facing unique stressors with kids at home.

In addition to shifts in the items consumers are shopping for, the data revealed many other interesting trends for ecommerce retailers including:

Parents with children at home

Parents with children who are now home throughout the day were one of the biggest demographics impacted by shelter in place and they are looking for ways to keep active and stay connected. As to be expected, more than half of parents with children at home said they are experiencing higher stress due to the recent events, yet 47% said it has brought their family closer together. With this in mind, this demographic is currently buying or are interested in buying games and activities (61%), self-care items (58%), and special treats for the family (57%).

Females without children are shopping for self-care and home decor at a greater rate

Of the more than 2,000 respondents who identified as females without children, 78% said they are purchasing both essentials and nonessentials online. With 62% saying they are in the market for self-care items, ecommerce companies have an opportunity to better tailor their marketing efforts to get the attention of this active buyer segment.

In addition, more than half said recent events have increased their stress and 46% said it increased their need to find time to focus on themselves in a healthy way. And with more people working from home, more than one-third of this demographic are buying or interested in buying home office organization and home decor items.

To read additional findings from Cratejoy's survey, check out the consumer report.

About Cratejoy

Cratejoy is the leading retail marketplace for unique subscription boxes and curated product experiences, serving as the destination to millions of consumers as they seek to bring more joy and connection into an increasingly busy world. With proprietary technology that enables merchants to start, scale, and manage a subscription box business, Cratejoy delivers curated product experiences from essentials, luxury items, hobbies, passions, and everything in between straight to your door, built by thousands of unique small businesses as well as leading retail brands.

