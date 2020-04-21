New Survey Shows What Moms Really Want This Mother's Day

CINCINNATI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buygiftcards.com, an online retailer specializing in gift cards and curated gift card boxes, has released results from an in-depth survey on the gifts moms want most this Mother's Day. The data is clear: Millennial and Gen-X moms are happiest with online gift cards.

During this time of uncertainty, more than 400 mothers aged 25-55 were asked about their Mother's Day gift preferences. Respondents were given several categories to choose from, including "clothing/accessories," "flowers" and "jewelry." "Gift cards" top the list with 63.32% of respondents preferring a gift card to any other item this Mother's Day. Where preferences usually rank high in dining, department stores and general big box store categories, survey results prove online retailers are now coveted by more than 77% when moms were asked what type of gift they wish to receive.

"So much of life feels different right now but making moms feel special even when you're apart can still happen this Mother's Day," said Diane Walker, founder and president. "Our digital gift cards offer a way to stay safe at home while sending mom a personal heart-felt gift, so she knows you care. We were thrilled to see these survey results, which are unlike any we've seen before, proving that moms do, in fact, want gift cards this year, so much that even the survey respondents planned to purchase them for their own mothers."

Compared to Gen-X moms, Millennial moms want gift cards for brands they already frequent, such as coffee shops (51%), big box retailers (54%) and grocery stores (20%), rather than the more traditional spa and beauty Mother's Day gifts. While all moms were interested in gift cards to online retailers, moms with newborns overwhelmingly (87%) preferred these types of merchants to other available options. These results significantly confirm you cannot go wrong purchasing a gift card for Mother's Day.

Over 70% of the moms giving gift cards plan to supplement their gift cards with additional items. Buygiftcards is the only online gift card retailer to offer curated gift card boxes that turn a simple gift card into a total gifting experience and there are options that suit every type of mom. Mother's Day offerings include:

Gardening Mom: $25 Home Improvement Gift Card, Gardening Gloves for $34.99

Home Improvement Gift Card, Gardening Gloves for Toast to Mom: $25 Big Box Retailer Gift Card, 16oz. Stemless Wine Tumblr and Chocolates for $54.99

Big Box Retailer Gift Card, 16oz. Stemless Wine Tumblr and Chocolates for Mom on The Go: $25 Athletic Clothing Gift Card, 27oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Reusable Ice Sticks for $59.99

Buygiftcards.com charges no fees beyond a gift card's face value, and offers text, email and print-out versions that can be personalized with pictures and a message for all individual gift card purchases, including restaurants, clothing, department stores, online retailers, entertainment and more. Learn more and purchase your gifts for Mother's Day at buygiftcards.com.

About Reaf Marketing, Inc.

Established in 2005, Reaf Marketing Inc. (d.b.a buygiftcards.com) specializes in gift cards for consumers and businesses. For 15 years, Reaf has helped national companies with their corporate gift card programs. Buygiftcards.com launched November 11, 2019 to help people connect through gift cards. We offer gift card boxes, where unique items and practical gift cards come together to create a more thoughtful gift, digital gift cards that can be personalized with pictures and messages and sent via text or email and personalized print at home gift cards for the times you can't make it to the grocery store.

