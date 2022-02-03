New Sustainability Initiatives and Product Innovation from Dial®

"At Dial and across Henkel, promoting sustainability and reducing plastic waste is not only our goal but our corporate commitment. Together, we will help achieve our mission by making sustainable, innovative personal care products while addressing both environmental and social challenges," said Randi Melton, VP of Marketing Beauty Care, Activation at Henkel

Through its partnership with Plastic Bank, TerraCycle, and Solidaridad, three like-minded organizations whose brand mission is to create a more sustainable future, Dial is supporting a circular economy. Dial believes that a company's supply chain is a highly important resource, and collaboration at every step in the chain can provide powerful opportunities to address overall environmental impact and support positive social impact.

In collaboration with Plastic Bank, Dial will help save over 30 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean in 2022* and in doing so, support a circular economy. Plastic Bank builds recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocesses the materials for reintroduction into the global manufacturing supply chain. Collectors in Plastic Bank's ecosystems receive bonuses for the materials they collect, which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. In addition, the plastic waste collected is reborn as Social Plastic® and reintegrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain.

*Projected based on shipments over the 52-week period ending 9/1/21.

By the end of 2022, Dial plans for most of its Liquid Hand Soap Refills and Dial Foaming Hand Soap Refills to be made using Social Plastic from Plastic Bank, which is recycled plastic feedstock that drives environmental, social, and economic impact.

Speaking on the partnership David Katz, Founder, and CEO of Plastic Bank, said: "We are excited to extend our partnership with Henkel and launch our first North American product program with Dial, a brand that is committed to the regeneration of the world's oceans. By integrating Social Plastic into its products and packaging, Dial is creating lasting environmental, social, and economic impact."

Dial also recently launched its partnership with TerraCycle to recycle Dial packaging components that cannot be recycled through traditional curbside recycling. Consumers are invited to refer to the following link to learn more about how to sign up for the Dial Recycling Program on the TerraCycle program page.

"Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our mission to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' and provide solutions for difficult to recycle items that are not traditionally recyclable curbside," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "By encouraging consumers to rethink what is waste, the Dial Recycling Program helps build awareness that solutions do exist for items that may seem otherwise unrecyclable."

Rounding out the partnerships is Dial's alignment with Solidaridad, an international non-profit that will enable farmers and workers to earn a living income, produce in balance with nature and will help ensure the traceability of some of our ingredients from farm to soap bar. Dial will provide a three-year grant for a project in Colombia, providing technical support, training, and financing to enable farmers to increase RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certified production.

"The partnership with Dial marks the importance of manufacturing personal care products with positive environmental and social impact at origin, highlights Joel Brounen, Country Manager Colombia at Solidaridad. "By supporting smallholder producers in the last mile, Solidaridad and Dial together create value for all stakeholders in the Supply Chain: farmers, processors and consumers".

With their long-standing history of supporting handwashing education, healthy hygiene habits, and sustainability practices, Dial provides the clean consumers count on. As Dial continues to look towards the brand's future, they have focused on sustainability with their newest game changing innovation Dial Concentrated Refills. Consumers are washing their hands more than ever before and the average consumer uses more than 8 single used plastic bottles per year (based on Numerator Shopper Metrics Report, last 52 weeks ending 3-7-21). To reduce single use plastic, we've launched a solution: Concentrated refills that use 95% less plastic (using (1) packet vs purchasing (1) Dial 7.5oz foaming soap bottle.) An accessible, reliable, and easy way to lessen the impact on the planet. The Concentrated Refills carton packaging is made with 100% paper-based materials and the packets are recyclable through the Dial partnership with TerraCycle.

The Concentrated Refills will be promoted via a robust marketing campaign, including a line-up of health, hygiene and sustainability experts to support the brand's content and educational efforts.

About Dial®

America's trusted brand for almost 75 years, Dial delivers clean, healthy-looking skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide a variety of benefits, including products that offer moisturization, exfoliation or replenishment. Count on Clean. www.dialsoap.com

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales.

Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers the regenerative society. We build ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocess the materials for reintroduction into the global supply chain as Social Plastic®. Collectors receive bonuses for the materials they collect which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Plastic Bank's Alchemy™ blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualization – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. Learn more at plasticbank.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

About Solidaridad

Solidaridad delivers practical solutions that result in efficient supply chains that optimize present and future resources. Solidaridad works with global brands to increase the purchase of sustainable production, and to support field investments to leverage the sustainability performance of their supply chains. We provide traceability mechanisms, develop continuous improvement programs, and deploy digital solutions to give assistance to smallholder producers for the uptake of sustainability standards. Our goal is to ensure that producers cover their costs, earn at least a living income, and offer living wages to their workers. More information about Solidaridad and its work: www.solidaridadnetwork.org

SOURCE Henkel