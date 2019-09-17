New Sustainable Brain Energy Drink Cherry Bo2mb™ Provides Deliciously Healthy Fuel for Body and Mind

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of energy drinks and supplements can now celebrate a new way to enjoy a beverage that's healthful, flavorful, and stimulating. Today health and dietary supplement company, Oxigenesis, Inc. announced the official release of the sustainable brain energy drink Cherry Bo2mb™, which combines safe, natural ingredients with bold cherry flavor.

Cherry Bo2mb™ was created for those looking to stimulate mental focus and ignite physical vitality without the disadvantages of traditional, highly sweetened and caffeinated energy drinks. The new supplement is vegan, certified drug free, and also free of preservatives and artificial colors and flavorings. Unlike most energy drinks, Cherry Bo2mb™ provides a "sustainable" boost of energy that tapers off gradually, without any associated "crash." The supplement is available in powder form that can be mixed into protein drinks and smoothies or shaken into 16-20 ounces of water.

"We know many students, athletes, gamers, business professionals, and more are often desperate for a boost of energy and alertness for the body and mind, but we don't think health should be sacrificed to reach peak performance," said Dr. Stephen Krauss, founder of Oxigenesis, Inc. and creator of Cherry Bo2mb™. "Focus and invigoration can be achieved without sugar, caffeine, and preservatives—and it can taste great, too. Cherry Bo2mb™ can help people be their best while also fueling their bodies with safe and natural ingredients."

Research from the National Institute of Health shows that, behind multivitamins, energy drinks are the most common dietary supplements consumed by teens and young adults in the U.S. But many energy drinks currently on the market contain as much caffeine on average as four cans of soda. Consuming these drinks regularly and in excess can cause negative side effects like headaches, jitters, dangerous increases in heart rate, and more. Anxiety, insomnia, and serious cardiac problems have also been associated with high levels of caffeine intake from energy drinks.

In contrast, Cherry Bo2mb™ was created with ingredients that safely improve neural function while supporting physical stamina and strength. The supplement contains: amino acids that can improve mood and mental clarity; vitamins and minerals like Zinc and B6 to support physical endurance; COQ10 and Magnesium Oxide for improved cellular health, and more. A full list of ingredients can be found here.

While Cherry Bo2mb™ is currently sold in individual "shooters," customers can expect a bulk pouch option later this year. The product is now available to purchase on the company website at retail in packs of 3 for $10, or in boxes of 18 for $49.95. Customers within the U.S. are eligible for free shipping. Wholesalers or others interested in becoming distributors can fill out a contact form to get in touch with a Cherry Bo2mb™ sales representative within 1-2 business days.

About Cherry Bo2mb™

Cherry Bo2mb™ is an all-natural energy supplement drink created by Dr. Stephen R. Krauss—an entrepreneur, author, and oxygen nutrition expert dedicated to providing body and mind fuel that's both healthy and delicious. Cherry Bo2mb™ uses only the highest quality ingredients to support sustainable brain energy without the crash or adverse health risks. Packed with essential nutrients and charged with oxygen, Cherry Bo2mb™ boosts mental focus to allow for increased productivity at school, work, on the field, at the gym, and anywhere else life takes you. Cherry Bo2mb™ is vegan, certified drug free, and contains no preservatives. It's carefully crafted with vitamins, aminos, electrolytes, and antioxidants to enhance neural function. Sold in an easy-to-use powder for on-the-go energy, Cherry Bo2mb™ can be mixed with water, smoothies, protein drinks, and more. To learn more about Cherry Bo2mb™ or to place an order, visit www.cherrybo2mb.com.

