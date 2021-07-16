New SVOD Service LATIVO TV Coming to North America

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LATIVO TV, a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, is set to launch in the United States in fall 2021. Targeting the growing Latino American community, the streaming service aims to celebrate and enable Latino talent, both on and off screen, by providing a central hub to showcase their work. LATIVO TV will be the only multi-platform digital video subscription service offering a curated, relevant catalogue in both English and Spanish.

Founded by Austin based American Mexican businessman and entrepreneur, Noel Tristan, LATIVO TV will feature an array of original scripted and unscripted TV series, movies, documentaries and podcasts all featuring Latino talent and available exclusively on LATIVO TV. Subscribers will also gain access to an extensive library of content in both English and Spanish from celebrated Latino actors, comedians, producers and filmmakers.

"Latino momentum is now, the time is now. Latino's are tired of being on the sidelines in entertainment and LATIVO TV will be the platform to get us, Latinos, in the game, finally!" said Noel Tristan, CEO and Founder, LATIVO TV. "This service aims to be the main hub for all Latino entertainment and shine a positive light on the rich culture and history that characterizes the Latino American community. We want to partner with Latino actors, producers, directors and filmmakers to help them shine and tell their stories."

Headquartered in Austin, TX, LATIVO TV is privately funded and will be available on responsive web, mobile (iOS and Android), Roku, AppleTV, and Chromecast at launch in the U.S. The service will be available in other international markets in the future. Pricing for the service will be available at launch.

Latino Americans comprise the largest diverse ethnic group in the United States, with approximately 19% of the U.S. population identifying as either Latino or Hispanic. It is currently projected that, by 2030, the Latino/Hispanic population in the United States will have risen to over 75 million. LATIVO TV's mission is to serve this community, by offering the best of Latino-American content, in both English and Spanish, on demand and all in one place.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the LATIVO TV service, including pricing and available content. Interested customers are invited to submit their contact information at www.lativotv.com to receive updates regarding service availability.

