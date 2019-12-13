New Swiss Family Robinson Book Ranks #1 on Amazon

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author TJ Hoisington and his 13-year-old daughter Kyla team up to write an original children's book based on the classic Swiss Family Robinson novel, titled The Swiss Family Robinson Secret Discovery.

On December 5, the Amazon Kindle (eBook) version was released, and every day since it has been ranked No. 1 in several categories. As of today (December 13, 2019), the hardcover version is available on Amazon.com.

The Swiss Family Robinson Secret Discovery is guaranteed to captivate the reader. It's a story of two young sisters who stumble upon a magic tree in their backyard.

Watch TJ Hoisington and Kyla Hoisington open box seeing hardcover book for the first time:

Book Description:

Zoe and Katie weren't looking for adventure when they discovered the magic tree in the woods behind their house. When stones on the ground began to glow, they embarked on a remarkable journey. A world unlike anything they could have imagined awaited them on the other side of the tree door. Stepping back two hundred years into the past, it was the last thing the girls expected. Would they be able to return home, and if they did, would anyone believe them?

Join the fun as two worlds collide when the Hoisington family travels back through time to meet the Swiss Family Robinson in their paradisiacal island home. Rediscover the Robinsons' remarkable tree house, the beautiful island beaches, and the blue lagoon. Witness firsthand the bond that forms between the two families as they fight to save Robinson Island—and the hidden treasure—from Captain Charlie and his evil men.

Swiss Family Robinson Secret Discovery is a reimagined Swiss Family Robinson adventure written by TJ Hoisington and his daughter Kyla and inspired by the novel Return to Robinson Island by TJ Hoisington.

Genre: Children's, Fiction, Action-Adventure, Time travel

Ages: 9-14

Hardcover book ISBN: 978-0-9846887-1-5

eBook ISBN: 978-0-9846887-3-9

Audiobook T.B.D.

TJ HOISINGTON is the author of the first Swiss Family Robinson sequel in more than one hundred years, titled, Return to Robinson Island. TJ is also the author of the international bestselling personal development book If You Think, You Can!, sold in thirty-four countries. TJ is also the author of The Secret of the Slight Edge and If You Think You Can! for Teens. TJ and his team help high-growth companies of all sizes increase results by providing leadership, performance, sales, and customer service resources. TJ Hoisington's Unleash Your Greatness Within podcast has been ranked No.1 in the categories of personal development, mind-set, and leadership. Connect with TJ on social media at @tjhoisington.

KYLA HOISINGTON is a 13-year-old entrepreneur, social media content creator, and she strives to be a positive influence on everyone she meets. Connect with Kyla on social media: @kylahoisington

