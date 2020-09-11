New T4L Membership for Subscription of Electric Vehicles launching on September 22, 2020

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T4L, Inc. announced today the debut of a vehicle subscription service that will provide members with unlimited access to a member selected fleet of electric vehicles through a monthly member subscription service. Branded "Transportation 4 Life™" or "T4L™", the service will debut on September 22nd, 2020.

Every subscription under the T4L Membership includes insurance, taxes and registration, vehicle swap, maintenance covering tires, brakes, batteries, wiper blades, vehicle refresh and software updates, Supercharging, roadside service support and concierge priority service.

T4L, Inc. is a subsidiary of Gravitas Infinitum, LLC. For more information, or to sign up, visit https://t4l.me

